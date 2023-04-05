Late snow slows sowing
Buy Now

Snowy fields are a common sight in North Dakota, however this late in the year can mean farmers are rushed once the melt comes. 

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

Spring brings many worries for farmers. Late snows can delay planting and if things warm up too fast fields can flood.

The National Weather Service predicted around a 60% chance of moderate flooding through Richland County early in March, however, that was bumped up to 78% in a March 23 update published by NWS. While greater flooding is expected further north in Fargo, North Dakota, the farms around Wahpeton are likely to see increased water.



Tags