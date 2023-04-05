Late snow slows sowing

Spring brings many worries for farmers. Late snows can delay planting and if things warm up too fast fields can flood.
The National Weather Service predicted around a 60% chance of moderate flooding through Richland County early in March, however, that was bumped up to 78% in a March 23 update published by NWS. While greater flooding is expected further north in Fargo, North Dakota, the farms around Wahpeton are likely to see increased water.
With heavy snowfall during the first week of April, and unclear changes in temperature moving forward, the planting season may be delayed for local farmers.
“Even planting the first week of May things should work out. I am not afraid to plant April 12 if the ground conditions are fit, they won’t be this year though,” Farmer outside of Wyndmere, Carson Klosterman said, “What is worrying is a potential August or September freeze.”
“Are farmers worried? We are farmers, we are always worried about it,” Chris Johnson of C&S Farms just east of Great Bend, said.
Johnson typically likes to get spring crops planted in mid-April. Spring wheat hits the ground around the second week and sugar beets follow shortly after, according to Johnson. Yet with feet of snow still on the ground, it is unclear when exactly the planting will begin.
According to Klosterman, the dirt profile looks decent this year with the ground not being as saturated as last year, which provides hope for farmers.
Because of the reliance on weather, farmers have had to adjust their plans. According to the USDA’s Prospective Planting Report, North Dakota Farmers were planning to increase their amount of corn planted by 800,000 acres. This is the largest increase in the country. Nationwide, 92 million acres of corn were projected to be planted, up 4% from last year. However, with the current weather conditions, Johnson expects that number to drop a bit.
“92.4 million acres, but that is a bit on the high side. I know a lot of folks who switched to soybeans or sunflowers. I would knock a couple million off of that,” Johnson said.
Soybeans are expected to have an increase of around 100,000 acres this year in North Dakota, similar to the projections in the rest of the Upper Midwest.
Last year saw a similar late planting to the one that could take place this year. However, good temperatures, a late frost and good rainfall patterns helped last year’s crop catch up and avoid the impact that could have been.
“It was dry last fall so fertilizer could be put down. That helps us this spring,” Johnson said.
In order to prepare for the potential changes in weather, farmers have to be able to adapt to the weather. For farmers who put down fertilizer and bought seeds in the fall, this can mean returning the seeds for new varieties.
“On corn we would change the variety. If 94-to-97-day length corn is too much we may shorten it down to 90-day corn,” Johnson said.
While there were increases in crop variety last year with more farmers planting fields of sunflowers in Richland County, with the snow still on the ground, farmers may be adjusting their plans while sticking with the same crops.
“When you have farmers working in a rush, being as we have this snow farmers will be in a rush, a lot of folks will be playing defense, stick to what they know and scramble to get things done,” Klosterman said.
It is not just local weather farmers have to pay attention to. If farmers in the South have changes in weather, then prices for different crops could change. This means it could be more profitable for North Dakota farmers to plant wheat.
The next few weeks will be vital in how this season starts. With temperatures expected to rise, officials expect a high of 51 on Tuesday, April 11, farmers may be under more pressure to get their crops planted.