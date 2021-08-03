Lawmakers seeking USDA drought relief

Drought relief may be coming for agriculture producers in North Dakota as members of the U.S. House and Senate reach across party lines to request assistance.
On Tuesday, July 27, lawmakers in both the Senate and the House sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Thomas Vilsack to request further drought assistance.
U.S. Sens. John Hoeven (R-ND) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) are among the letter’s 45 signatories.
“Ranchers and farmers across North Dakota need more help now. At this very moment, I am working on an ag assistance package that is designed to offer real relief to producers who are struggling,” Hoeven said.
In June, the USDA provided $41.8 million through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program to agricultural producers in Arizona, California, Colorado and Oregon.
“Unfortunately, many of the producers who suffered the greatest heat-related losses were either located in counties not covered by the drought designations, experienced losses not covered by drought assistance programs, or both,” the letter said.
The letter requested that the USDA provided further flexibility in the programs to provide relief for agricultural producers not covered in the initial relief program.
“Reports across the Pacific Northwest and Western states to date indicate berry crops, tree fruits, grain and pulse crops, potatoes, hops, dairy products, forage crops, wine grapes, nursery crops, poultry, beef cattle and general livestock experienced excessive heat impacts to yield and quality,” the letter said.
Raspberry, blueberry and blackberry farmers have reported losses of 20-80 percent due to excessive heat. The heat has also harmed next year’s berry production, according to the letter.
Although the extent of the damage caused by drought conditions has yet to be calculated, it’s expected to be extensive, the letter read.
This is the 11th driest year in the last 127 years for Richland County, according to drought.gov.
Concerns about increasing frequency of droughts have led lawmakers to pursue more permanent measures.
“As the ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee, we are working to secure additional agriculture disaster funding for our farmers and ranchers, as well as to make permanent improvements to the Livestock Forage Program and the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program to ensure that these disaster programs work better for our producers,” Hoeven said.
Approximately 96.7 percent of North Dakota is experiencing severe drought conditions. Nearly 50 percent of the state is experiencing extreme drought and north-central North Dakota has the most severe drought conditions, according to drought.gov.
Nearly 32 percent of Richland County is experiencing severe drought conditions, particularly in the southwest corner of the county. The remainder of the county is experiencing moderate drought conditions.
North Dakota is one of 11 states currently experiencing drought conditions, according to drought.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.