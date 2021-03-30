State legislators from North Dakota Districts 25 and 26 fielded questions from community members during a legislative forum held in Hankinson Saturday, March 27.
The dominant topic of the forum was road trains. Senate Bill 2176, authorized a pilot program for road trains in the state of North Dakota. Road trains are semi-trucks with two or three trailers.
The pilot program bill was introduced by Sen. Larry Luick (R-25) — who attended the forum — during the 66th legislative session.
Road trains have raised concerns about safety from county commissioners and local representatives.
“These trains are going to be traveling in our county and I have concerns with safety about it,” Richland County Commissioner Rollie Ehlert said.
Rep. Alisa Mitskog (D-25), said when the bill came to the floor on Thursday, there was no mention of safety.
“Every email and comment I’ve had from my constituents, safety’s been one of the number one issues, so that was absent from that study and no local input from the counties hence it went back to committee,” Mitskog said.
Mitskog said she hopes committee can address the lack of local input and safety.
Road trains would operate on state and county roads and would be prohibited from operating on federal roads until he state receives federal authorization.
“And that’s where (Sen.) Hoeven promised me that if I can get it passed as a pilot program in North Dakota, then he would work on the federal and national roadways so that we could do this regional approach to get North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota,” Luick said.
The use of county roads has raised concern from Richland County Commissioners who are concerned that road trains would inflict greater damage to roadways due to their weight.
That concern is compounded by a lack of Prairie Dog funding, which would have been used to maintain roads.
The county would have received $4.8 million from Praire Dog funding, but that “bucket” was never filled. However, the county is set to receive $3.1 million from CARES money, Ehlert said.
Luick refuted those claims, saying the per axle load weight would decrease by 1,000 pounds and the weight would be more spread out than it currently is, limiting damage to roads.
“I want to make it lighter, not heavier. So there’s a big difference in what is being spewed about that we’re going to have this road damage,” Luick said.
Luick continued that the Department of Transportation would make determinations on which roads road trains would be able to travel on.
“So if the county wants to stick their head in the sand and say, ‘you know what, we don’t want this here because we’re afraid of it. Or we don’t know anything about it.’ That’s up to the county,” Luick said.
Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller stated that the North Dakota Association of Counties has come out against the bill.
Miller questioned who would be responsible for enforcing load limits and making sure road trains weren’t overloaded.
“I’m not sure of the logic that a longer truck is somehow not going to overload — but the bigger question is — the damage that can be done if they are overloaded … who’s going to be enforcing them,” Miller said.
Luick said fines would be in place to make sure road trains aren’t overloaded.
“When you have something like what I’m talking about … you make doggone sure you’re not overloading that thing and spread that load out and you stiffen up the fine so that if they do overload that’s the last time they’re going to want to do that because it’s not going to pay off,” Luick said.
The DOT will be in charge of how enforcement is managed, Luick said.
“We can set all kinds of rules and set limits, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to follow them,” Miller said.
