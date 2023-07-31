Let's get things clear about nasal congestion

Getting this clear history and taking a close look helps me determine what are the causes and how best to help.

The nasal passages are divided from left and right by the nasal septum, which is made of bone and cartilage. A deviation (or bend) of the septum is common, but can be more extreme in some cases and cause significant narrowing of the nasal passage on one or both sides. Some are born with this deviation, and it may worsen as the person grows. Sometimes a history of a nasal injury is present, which could have bent the septum or increased the chance it becomes more bent over time if the injury occurred in childhood.



DR. DONALD BENNETT has been trained to provide comprehensive otolaryngology care. Dr. Bennett practices at Midwest ENT & Allergy in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His special interests include disorders of the ear/hearing, endoscopic sinus surgery, pediatric otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, thyroid and parathyroid disorders, voice and swallowing disorders.

