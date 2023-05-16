Library content concern of controversial ND bills

A pair of North Dakota bills garnered national attention over the course of this year’s legislative session. House Bill 1205 and Senate Bill 2360 both address sexual content in public libraries. The bills sought to give regulations to libraries and provide more power to communities when it comes to library content.
“Right now what is going on is that there is a tremendous amount of these books that should not be in the children’s section of these libraries. The librarians are calling it like it is a big chore, that is their job. You don’t put cattle grazing books in the medical field section,” said state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, who voted in favor of both bills.
When the pair of bills reached the governor’s desk, HB 1205 passed, while SB 2360 was vetoed. The veto was not overturned in the House.
The two bills did differ in that 2360 attached a Class B misdemeanor to the act of purposefully including prohibited material in the children’s section. HB 1205 does not have any punitive aspects and only requires a policy to be made.
With both bills, questions about local control arose. The bill’s opponents regard the bills as encroaching on the control a community has.
“I personally think that there should be local control. In our public schools, if there is a concern they can go to administration, for libraries I would first go to the librarians. Have that communication piece. It should be left at a local level. There is personal responsibility for a parent. If your child is bringing home a book there is no reason not to look through that book,” state Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, said.
For those who support the bill, it is less about increasing regulations, and more about fixing a problem within the libraries.
“Anything we watch over at a local level, if it is not taking place the state needs to step in. It doesn’t matter what, whether it is speeding, drinking, how many days kids go to school. When the local level isn’t working, that is when the state steps in. That is what is happening here. This problem is happening at these schools and at public libraries,” Luick said.
Libraries already do have policies in regards to the content on their shelves. With the sheer amount of content available in public libraries, most of them rely on larger databases to find out what the content of the books is and make sure they are categorized correctly.
“Our collection development policy has guidelines for what we collect and the types of materials we collect. We use review resources like the school library journal, the library journal, publishers weekly, things like that to give us context of books. We clearly can’t read everything out there. It really helps us make a more informed decision about what we are putting in the collection,” Leach Public Library Children’s Librarian Rachel Kercher said.
Questions have arisen over the passed bill’s definition of sexually explicit material. No official list of books and no specific guidelines have been published for determining what books need to be moved.
What House Bill 1205 does provide is language from the Miller Test. The Miller Test was created in 1973 by the United State Supreme Court as a way of determining if material is pornographic. The test looks at three things in determining if material is explicit in nature.
“Whether the average person applying contemporary community standards would find the work, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest; whether the work depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct specifically defined by the applicable state law; and whether the work, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value,” the test states.
HB 1205 also uses the term “taken as a whole” which means that a portion of the content cannot determine if material is explicit but the entire work must be made of sexual content. The standards provided by HB 1205 are:
“Taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest of minors; (2) Is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community in North Dakota as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors; and (3) Taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political , or scientific value for minors.“
Opponents of the bill believe that librarians are doing their job when it comes to this content and are concerned that the bill may cause books that they believe do not deserve to be labeled as pornographic to be moved.
“As far as the legislature deciding what is appropriate, that is silly. It is no more than me telling them your speed limit is wrong. I feel they maybe didn’t give it as much thought as they should, maybe overreacted,” said Kathy Mojica, a Lidgerwood librarian.
Luick, and other supporters of the bill have found that many of the books that are in the children’s section do contain content which they find to be too sexually explicit. At a Coffee with the Legislators event held in Hankinson earlier this year, Luick brought a list of books which he claimed to be pornographic. The list also contained a series of explicit quotes from the books.
“I have never read any of them. I couldn’t get myself to stomach what I was seeing. I would say that if that material is in there in any shape or form in that section of the book. It has to be in a different section of the library. Whether it is in whole or in part,” Luick said.
The list of books included “Looking for Alaska” by John Green, “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews and “Identical” by Ellen Hopkins.
The list provided by Luick is not an official list of books that must be relocated, however a variety of potential lists have become quite prominent. With different lists circulating, many have been left wondering what content will be considered explicit under the newly passed bill.
“It is subjective in nature. Any of this is subjective in nature. I believe the local level should be the determiner of that. Someone in Fargo a board might determine that differently in Wahpeton. That communication piece with library users is extremely important. Something that appears to be offensive, you don’t have to check it out, that is personal responsibility there,” Schreiber-Beck said.
The issue of sexual content in libraries arose when a graphic novel titled “Let’s Talk About it” by Erika Moen, was reported as being sexually explicit. The book is a sexual education graphic novel with visual depictions of sexual acts.
With graphic displays in books, North Dakotans called for these bills to be passed in their state, as a wave of similar bills have found themselves in legislation across the country. Some believe it is out of state influences that have grown interest in North Dakota.
“I think we wasted a lot of time on several of these bills that were shot forward due to out of state interests. I believe North Dakota Citizens want us to address the issues facing our state including funding education roads, bridges, childcare issues and pay related issues,” state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, said.
Mitskog, who voted against the bills, believes that library content is not the pornographic content that is dangerous to local children. Rather, Mitskog said that it is social media and the internet that is exposing children to this content.
While Luick acknowledged the dangers of social media, he believes that due to public funding, libraries need to have a more attentive role.
“These libraries are state funded with tax dollars. The cellphone thing, which is a major one right now, is the parent’s responsibility, not the state government, not the local government. We are not putting money into cell phones. The parents oversee that, we are the ones putting books in the libraries,” Luick said.
Moving forward, 1205 is not assigned to any particular agency. At the time of publication, neither Leach Library nor Lidgerwood Library have received communication from any agency about what changes they need to make. The lack of a guiding agency makes enforcement difficult, according to Schreiber-Beck.
“The only enforcement would be local control. Somebody would say, I don’t like this book and according to this legislation you have to move it. There isn’t a particular agency writing rules for it off the top of my head,” Schreiber-Beck said.
This method of enforcement gives locals more control over what is in their libraries. However, according to librarians, this is something that has always been in place. Local libraries accept complaints and requests for reviewing books. If someone comes into the library and has a complaint about a book, libraries have a procedure of review in order to ensure that the book is placed in the proper section.
Neither the Lidgerwood Library nor the Leach Library have received any complaints about sexual content in their children’s sections. According to North Dakota Century Code 14-10-02, children are defined as anyone under the age of 18. This means that any teens section, sometimes called young adults sections, would also be subject to the law.
With the bill addressing sections that range from toddlers to 17 year olds, questions have arisen regarding if something needs to be moved from one section, if it needs to be removed from both.
Many have accused HB 1205 as being a form of censorship as it restricts and prevents access to books. According to Luick, it is censorship, but not the bad kind.
“It is a censorship to the young folks that should not have seen it in the first place. We are censoring material from the kids that shouldn’t have seen it in the first place. There used to be a lot more XXX movies in theaters, it would be like a 15 year old getting into that movie. It is like censoring someone under 21 from getting into bars,” Luick said.
HB 1205 addresses a serious topic and provides a legal framework for local communities to make decisions about libraries. However, it lacks any enforceable language and may return to the legislature if the current iteration is ineffective.
“I am not sure what the enforcement of this is now. Maybe it will come back next session if we don’t get cooperation from librarians. We always have things that come up again, wording wasn’t quite right, the governor didn’t agree, or there was not enough desire to override,” Luick said, “Sometimes bills happen as a shot across the bow, hey you need to get this straightened out. This is making folks aware of what is happening out there.”