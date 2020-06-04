The Lidgerwood Knights of Columbus sponsored blood drive held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 was a resounding success. People from the Lidgerwood community responded in a big way to the critical need for blood donations, in spite of the outbreak of COVID-19.
In March, the Vitalant coordinator’s packet arrived in Michael J. Skroch’s mailbox. Shortly thereafter, Gov. Doug Burgum declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. Mike called the Vitalant (previously United Blood Services) coordinator out of Fargo to question if the drive could still be conducted because of closures and social distancing. The first response was that it must be postponed. A few days later the Vitalant Coordinator called him back to inform him that so many blood drives had been cancelled in the early days of the outbreak that there was now a shortage and asked that the blood drive be held even if only five donors are willing to give. She informed him that the shelves for blood supply were nearly bare. She told Skroch that there was now a critical need for donations.
Coordinators Mike Skroch and David Breker were given a goal of scheduling 42 donors for the drive. Potential donors were called and informed of the critical need as appointments were filled. At the time of the contacts some asked questions about keeping safe from exposure to the coronavirus while donating. Donors were informed that measures were in place that would ensure social distancing. Vitalant staff would all wear surgical masks and donors where encouraged to wear them. In addition, fewer donors were scheduled in each time slot to minimize congregating of people in the hall.
Donors began arriving at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14.
“It was amazing to watch the donors come at a very measured yet steady flow into the Lidgerwood KC Hall to share their precious gifts,” coordinator Kathy Skroch said.
The donors continued arriving and leaving throughout the day with the final donor finishing at 2 p.m. in the afternoon.
There was also a pleasant surprise when Jake Werner, State Deputy of the ND Knights of Columbus, arrived. This unexpected guest from Mandan, North Dakota, drove four hours to donate his unit of precious commodity. Jake was excited to witness this event. He took pictures and detailed information of how the Lidgerwood KC Council 4778 conducted this event. He intends to use his gathered information to inspire councils across the state to sponsor and coordinate similar blood drives.
The blood drive summary showed a total of 56 people attempted to donate blood. Of those, 46 were able to have blood drawn for a collection of 46 units, exceeding the goal of 42 donors. Four of those donating were first time donors. New donors are always greatly appreciated because in order to keep donor lists stable, “new blood” is needed to replace those who are lost from the list.
The coordinators for the drive were Michael and Kathy Skroch and David and Jan Breker.
Coordinator Mike Skroch said, “I am so grateful to those who turned out to donate. The response from the Lidgerwood community was great to see and is greatly appreciated.”
The next blood drive is scheduled on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Lidgerwood, North Dakota.
