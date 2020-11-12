Lidgerwood City Council votes against extending mask mandate

The council was split 2-3 against extending the mask mandate.

The Lidgerwood City Council voted 2-3 to decline a resolution that would have extended the city’s emergency order mask mandate during a special meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The resolution would have extended the emergency order from its current seven day period to 120 days. It now expires Nov. 19. Had the resolution passed, it would have allowed the council to change the length of the resolution at any time.

Mayor Dale Krause said the special meeting was convened after several business owners in the community had approached him with concerns regarding customers' refusals to wear masks.

Council members and members of the community expressed that the decision to require a mask should be left up to individual businesses and not mandated by the city.

Council members Stephanie Hejtmanek, Dylan Anderson and Bill Illies voted against the resolution.

Council members DuWayne Irwin and Garrett Irwin voted for the resolution.

“... COVID, it’s been rampant, my family has been effected, it sure shuts your life down,” Irwin said.

