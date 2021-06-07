Lidgerwood has a fastpitch program this summer thanks to the hard work of coordinators and generous donations from community members and organizations.
Although Lidgerwood had a slow pitch summer program in the past and currently has a baseball summer program, this is the first fastpitch program.
“We just want to get the kids involved and give them something to do,” Erin Bohnenstingl said.
Erin and Adam Bohnenstingl and Brian Gaukler helped set up the program and sought out donations to fund it.
A number of local organizations donated, including the Lidgerwood American Legion Bullis Post No. 84, Lidgerwood Corner Bar, Uncle Jesse’s Produce, Kelly Glass and Jane Meyers, the owner of Play It Again Sports in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
The Lidgerwood American Legion Bullis Post No. 84 donated $2,000 to the program.
“One of our members had pointed out to us … we contributed to Legion Baseball — and someone had brought it up that fastpitch could use some and it sounded like something worthy. We all voted on it and it passed overwhelmingly,” said Todd Rikke, Lidgerwood American Legion Post Commander.
Twenty athletes from around the area are participating in the program. Practices began June 1 and the first game was June 7.
The team is coached by Lydia Jorgenson. Two years ago, Jorgenson coached the 10-U fastpitch team in Wyndmere. She said she’s looking forward to the summer season.
“I’m really excited about it. I played fast pitch in high school and they never had a team in Lidgerwood. The last couple of years of high school, I talked to people about starting a team, so I’m just glad that they finally started one and are getting the ball rolling on that,” Jorgenson said.
The first practices have gone well, Jorgenson anticipates that it will be a building year as new players learn the game and the team learns to work together.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing if the girls actually like, and maybe want to play over with Hankinson in the spring sport, and seeing if they actually grow fond of the sport,” Jorgenson said.
Those who helped establish the program are grateful of the generosity of their community.
“We’re just very grateful for the donations and the people that are giving these kids the opportunity to play and keep them in town. It’s going to bring business to town on top of it, it’ll benefit our community as well. It’s just very much appreciated and the kids are excited about it,” Erin Bohnenstingl said.
