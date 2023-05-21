Lidgerwood Graduation Levi Jones • News Monitor levij@wahpetondailynews.com LeviJ Author email May 21, 2023 May 21, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Haylee Meyer and Haylee Medenwaldt were both honor students. The two walked next to each other as they entered the graduation ceremony. Levi Jones • News Monitor Buy Now Bryer Kaczynski and Mathias Kackman look out at the crowd after accepting their diplomas. Dozens of people showed up to support the graduating seniors. Levi Jones • News Monitor Buy Now During the ceremony students had the chance to give flowers and hugs to the people who helped support them through school. Levi Jones • News Monitor Buy Now Anderw Arth and Adam Baldwin walk into the graduation ceremony together. Levi Jones • News Monitor Buy Now Visitors got to shake hands with, or hug, the graduates, like Mathias Kackman, picutred, after the ceremony. Levi Jones • News Monitor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lidgerwood held its graduation ceremony, Sunday, May 31. At the event 15 students graduated. Honor Students are marked with *.Andrew ArthAdam BaldwinZoey Bohennstingl*Benjamin DalbergJarrett FredricksonBrandon HendersonBrayden Jelinek*Mathias KackmanBryer KaczynskiGracie Kaczynski*Brady KuzelZachery LewisHaylee Medenwaldt*Haylee Meyer*Lauren Oster* Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education LeviJ Author email Follow LeviJ Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today