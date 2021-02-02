Lidgerwood grocery store on track

The Lidgerwood grocery store is well underway and the Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corp. is still projecting an early spring opening.
“We’re coming closer and closer to that end of April, May 1 timeline deadline that we’re trying to achieve. I think the way things look right now, if everything goes somewhat on time we should be able to make that point,” said Weldon Hoesel, the Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation (LPDC) board member assigned to the project.
The building has been fully insulated and front doors have been installed. Currently, the concrete flooring of the store is half way through the polishing process, which requires seven passes before the concrete is completely smoothed out, Hoesel said.
Hoesel said he hopes the polishing will be completed by the end of the week. Once the polishing is finished, electricians and plumbers can begin working on the building
The construction process has been running smoothly despite some manufacturing and shipping delays caused by COVID-19. Equipment is beginning to arrive such as the walk-in cooler, he said.
Lidgerwood Mayor Dale Krause said he’s pleased with how the store is progressing and that it was to be expected there to be some delays in the process due to COVID-19.
“It’s progressing, I guess we’d like to see it a little faster, but it is what it is, I’m just appreciative of the rate it’s going right now,” Krause said.
The LPDC is still searching for an operator to run the grocery store once it’s constructed.
“Right now we’re really starting to move ahead on that part of the project. (LPDC President) Brian Baldwin and the secretary Darby Harles are working on that, getting some leads out, getting the advertisement out that the store is now going to be for lease,” Hoesel said.
Hoesel and Krause said they’ve enjoyed working with each other on the project.
“He’s been great to work with, been a good help for our organization. He’s really stepped forward and worked with us on everything,” Hoesel said.
Hoesel reiterated that the LPDC is hoping to find someone to operate the store soon.
“The moment now is hiring (someone to operate the store), so if anybody has any relatives or relations that would be interested in something like this let us know … the biggest thing is to get the word out,” Hoesel said.
