Lidgerwood Heritage Days a hit

Wanda Lesner and friends prepared 105 dozen kolaches for Saturday, July 22. The 1,260 treats, in five flavors — poppyseed, prune, apricot, lemon and blueberry — were first available at 9 a.m.
By 10 a.m., the start of the Lidgerwood Heritage Days Parade in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, there were only 96 kolaches left. Within 10 minutes of the parade’s conclusion, or just before 11 a.m., the kolaches were gone.
Heritage Days lasted from Friday, July 21-Sunday, July 23. Residents and visitors alike were ready to enjoy what Lidgerwood has to offer, from the sweet to the savory and the enduring to the up-and-coming.
“My niece said it was epic,” said Lesner, president of the Lidgerwood Community Club. “We added a few more activities in the park for the kids. I thought the events were very well-attended.”
The Lidgerwood Community Club recently presented a check for $3,500 to Ron Jorgenson, representing the Lidgerwood Golf Course Board. As Saturday went on, there was much excitement in and around Pool Park. Excitement was matched by feelings of pride and anticipation.
M.J. Krause, Lidgerwood, hugged granddaughter Avery, 7 1/2, Hankinson. Play Park overlooks the Lidgerwood Golf Course. M.J. Krause’s late father, Gerald Baker, worked with family and friends, part of a team creating landmarks like the golf course and swimming pool.
“We dug the swimming pool and planted trees,” said Stan Baker, Gerald’s son.
Gerald Baker’s extended family includes great-grandchild Olivia Buschette, 5, Lidgerwood. Olivia and grandmother Sheila Buschette recently stopped by News Monitor to tell of the youth’s determination in reuniting a couple of little boys with their blue cat swimming floaty.
The Buschettes were also among the people taking in Saturday’s Heritage Days Parade. In addition to numerous businesses, plenty of individuals, groups of friends and relatives and organizations took part in the parade. They included:
• American Legion, Ward E. Bullis Post No. 84
• first responders including ambulance, fire and rescue workers serving Lidgerwood, Mantador, Hankinson and Wyndmere, North Dakota, and Claire City, South Dakota
• the Lidgerwood Community Museum, where a post-parade meal was served
• Lidgerwood High School alumni celebrating milestone graduation anniversaries, including members of the classes of 1958, 1963, 1973, 1983 and 1993
• Harvey and Judy Bergstrom, Cayuga, North Dakota, traveling in a 1924 Model T
• “The Gamblers”
• the Lidgerwood City Library
• Michael Skroch and his wife, former North Dakota state Rep. Kathy Skroch, who celebrated the ever-popular Vinnie’s Mud Bog, once again recently held outside of Lidgerwood
• North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and husband Allen Yaggie
• the Red Hat Society
• former Richland County Commissioner Dan Thompson
• North Dakota state Rep. Larry Luick and wife Yolanda
• Richland County Commissioner Terry Goerger
Whether it’s a breakfast or a smorgasbord, the Lidgerwood Community Club’s fundraisers have wide-ranging results.
“The money we raise helps support this community, including our golf course and day cares,” Lesner said. “We’re also able to keep events like Heritage Days and Santa Days free. We also appreciate the donations from area businesses to help pay for the bouncy houses, bubbles and geosphere. That allows more people to attend the park events.”
Lidgerwood’s next big party is Cruise Night, taking place Wednesday, Aug. 16 on Wiley Avenue.
Have some special Heritage Days photos to share? Send them, with brief descriptions and IDs, please, to franks@wahpetondailynews.com. They may appear in the next edition of the News Monitor.