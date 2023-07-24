Lidgerwood Heritage Days a hit

Members of American Legion, Ward E. Bullis Post No. 84, followed by Lidgerwood Ambulance, kicked off the Saturday, July 22 Heritage Days Parade in Lidgerwood, N.D.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Wanda Lesner and friends prepared 105 dozen kolaches for Saturday, July 22. The 1,260 treats, in five flavors — poppyseed, prune, apricot, lemon and blueberry — were first available at 9 a.m.

By 10 a.m., the start of the Lidgerwood Heritage Days Parade in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, there were only 96 kolaches left. Within 10 minutes of the parade’s conclusion, or just before 11 a.m., the kolaches were gone.

Youth eagerly grabbed all the candy they could from Wiley Avenue.
Avery Krause, 7 1/2, Hankinson, and grandmother M.J. Krause, Lidgerwood.
Virginia Goerger was driven by classmate Buddy Wisnewski. The two represented Lidgerwood High School’s class of 1958.
Deb Anderson, whose Deb’s Seed Sales was recently featured in Valley Voices.
Judy and Harvey Bergstrom, Cayuga, N.D., traveled in a 1924 Model T.
Ron Jorgenson, representing the Lidgerwood Golf Course Board, recently accepted a check for $3,500 from the Lidgerwood Community Club, represented by President Wanda Lesner.
Prior to Pool Park and Lidgerwood Golf Course activities beginning Saturday afternoon, these young men got in a little baseball.
There was no shortage of friendly faces in the parade.
A post-parade meal was served at the Lidgerwood Community Museum.
Former Richland County Commissioner Dan Thompson.
North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and husband Allen Yaggie.
North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, and wife Yolanda.
Kathy and Michael Skroch celebrated the ever-popular Vinnie’s Mud Bog, once again recently held outside of Lidgerwood.
Lidgerwood is among the communities remembering the late Officer Jake Wallin, Fargo Police Department.


