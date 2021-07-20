Come celebrate Lidgerwood and its history for a weekend packed full of fun, food and dancing during Lidgerwood Heritage Days.
After a hiatus last year due to COVID-19, the event is back. Lidgerwood Heritage Days will be held Friday, July 23-Sunday, July 25. There’s going to be something for everyone.
“It’s a celebration of the town’s heritage which is like Bohemian,” said Wanda Lesner, president of the Lidgerwood Community Club.
Lesner and the community club have coordinated a number of events and activities for this year’s heritage days.
Lesner and a group of volunteers are spending the Wednesday leading up to the event making 100 dozen kolaches, a Czech dessert which they’ll be selling during heritage days at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Lidgerwood.
The event kicks off on Friday, July 23, at the Lidgerwood Corner Bar with ‘cardinal pride’ night. There will be dancing and live music performed beginning at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, July 24, the day begins with a 5k walk and run at 7:30 a.m. at the Lidgerwood Pool Park. Registration for the event is $25.
A vendor blender made up of vendors around the county begins at 9 a.m., the parade begins at 10 a.m., free swimming at the city pool sponsored by Circle T Drive-in and Circle T Lodge runs from 1-6 p.m. and much more.
A number of local businesses are offering discounts on Saturday and throughout the weekend. Some of the businesses included are: Julie’s Pharmacy, Popp Hardware, Corner Bar, Lidgerwood Golf Course and more.
Lunch will be held at the Lidgerwood Museum beginning at 11 a.m. Indian tacos, burgers, knoephla soup, hot dogs and more will be served.
“This is our major fundraiser for the year. We were the ones who initiated heritage days back in the eighties,” said Curt Brownlee, Lidgerwood Museum board member.
Saturday finishes off with Lidgerwood’s Got Talent where local acts will showcase their various talents for a chance at winning a grand prize of $50 in Lidgerwood bucks.
Following Lidgerwood’s Got Talent a street dance will take place at 9 p.m. in the Lidgerwood Lounge lot. Admission is $5 and a beer garden is available.
The final day of heritage days begins with an 8 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Lidgerwood Museum by the Sons of the American Legion.
“It’s getting bigger and better all the time. Last year, we didn’t have it because of COVID-19 and I think this year people are ready for a good time,” Brownlee said.
Brownlee said he’s looking forward to seeing a number of returning faces, as those who have emigrated from Lidgerwood over the years return home to celebrate the history of their hometown.
“I just encourage everybody to come and help us celebrate the heritage here in Lidgerwood and guarantee you a good time will be had by all,” Brownlee said.
