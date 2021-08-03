Lidgerwood man saves teen’s life

What do you do when you see somebody in danger? If you’re Cooper Hinrichs you jump into action without a second thought.
Hinrich, 34, of Lidgerwood, saved a teeanger’s life while vacationing on the Otter Tail River in Minnesota with his family.
The event took place near the County Highway Dam 72.
On Sunday, July 25, Hinrichs and his family were relaxing on a dock after dinner. He noticed some kids swimming around the bridge.
“It’s completely normal, I didn’t think a whole lot about it until I heard a gal scream ‘I just about drowned’ and so I looked back and she had apparently just been sucked in by the culvert and thrown out,” Hinrichs said.
The girl’s scream caught Hinrichs’ attention. He then noticed somebody was still there, hanging on the culvert by the bridge.
The boy had become stuck in a spillway culvert where Otter Tail Lake flows into the Otter Tail River. The water had pinned the teenager against a cement wall underneath the bridge.
He approached the teenager to see if he needed help, and he did.
Before entering the water to save the youth, Hinrichs realized he was the only one present who could save the teenager from drowning.
“I thought it’s going to be me or nobody, so I just went for it,” he said.
Law enforcement had been called to help rescue the boy, but everyone on the scene was uncertain if they had time to spare waiting for help.
“I jumped into the water and saw if I could get to him and I could. I decided I was going to try to grab onto him and pull him out of there and that was pretty much it,” he said.
Hinrichs has no formal lifeguard training, but growing up, he spent a lot of time in the water, which provided him with the skills in order to perform the precarious rescue.
To Hinrichs, the gravity of the situation hadn’t really sunk in until the day after the rescue.
“It’s been a little overwhelming this last week to tell you the truth. I didn’t really think anything of it while I was doing it. Even after it happened I was like, ‘Well, that just happened,’ until I started to get some phone calls and then I realized this is serious,” he said.
Samantha Hinrichs, Cooper Hinrichs’ wife, shared a Facebook post about the ordeal.
“Bragging wife: Cooper saved a random kid’s life today on the river. I believe in ‘everything happens for a reason.’ Thank goodness we were here this weekend,” the post said.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department released a reminder following the incident that individuals should avoid spillways and dams while swimming due to potential hidden dangers. Due to low water levels, individuals should also exercise caution when recreating on or in the water, the release stated.
