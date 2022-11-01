Lidgerwood shows up for Dakota Estates

The Dakota Estates Board hosted a meeting at the American Legion Hall in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, Wednesday, Oct. 26. The meeting was called to discuss the financial issues faced by Dakota Estates and ways the community could help in keeping Dakota Estates open.
This was the second meeting of its kind, with the first taking place three weeks prior on Oct. 12.
The meeting began with statements from the board regarding funds that were unavailable to Dakota Estates such as grants to nursing homes that would require Dakota Estates to become licensed. In order to become licensed Dakota Estates would require multiple large scale renovations to the building. Because Dakota Estates was built over 50 years ago many aspects of the building do not fit regulations for a nursing home. The building is able to continue operating in its current capacity as a retirement community.
Dakota Estates has been without someone in the administrator or manager roles since June 2022. It is the board’s job to hire these positions, however with the current shortage of workers in the nursing and retirement fields, filling these positions has not been easy.
During the meeting, multiple issues concerning the transition out of the last administration arose. When asked about the financial situation, the board stated that they have no financial records from before June of this year and are therefore uncertain about exactly how much would be required in order to fix the situation.
It was suggested that current funds would be unlikely to last until the end of the year. A fundraising event is scheduled to take place in early December.
Current finances are being tracked by Dakota Estates’ secretary according to city-appointed board member Richard Novotny. Novotny has served on the board for around a year as of the time of the meeting.
When the board was asked why previous administrator Curt Brownlee was not at the meeting the board said that someone told him not to attend, but indicated that they did not know who it was that asked him not to come.
As well, during the transition many documents, such as the financial records were lost. At the same time a computer had been “scrubbed” according to Novotny.
“It was written over. The data is there but you can’t read it. It would have happened at the end of May or into June,” Novotny said.
Board member Kathy Skroch, in a previous interview, said none of the information on the computer was of importance and all important information was inaccessible because of organization during transition.
“It seemed really clear that the staff are really passionate about Dakota Estates, not that the board is not passionate. I just wasn’t seeing it tonight from them. I think what the community needed to see from that board was the urgency that Dakota Estates was facing and they weren’t seeing that urgency from the board tonight and neither was I,” community member Julie Mauch said.
A clear frustration was present in the crowd, with many expecting a plan to be presented by the board. When asked by a crowd member why the board was only now bringing the information to the public when they have known about the financial situation since June, Novotny answered that they did not want to scare the community.
“I think it is a passion project. I don’t think we can simply blame the board that we have got here because they are just getting started. The crowd and the board are 100% behind that business. We just have to keep it that way, can’t let it fail,” Lidgerwood local John Popp said after the meeting.
Progress was made at the meeting with multiple committees being formed in order to address issues faced by Dakota Estates, including a fundraising committee and a marketing committee.
In attendance at the meeting was Alisia Mitskog, who presented options for funding that she had gathered prior to the meeting.
Another meeting is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Lidgerwood. At this meeting an update on progress and a presentation of the board’s plan moving forward will be presented.
The large community turnout and the support offered by community members, helped ease some of the worries held by some during the meeting.
“I think this community has come together to help raise money for a grocery store, the raised $1.4 million, the community comes together to keep the swimming pool open. I have no doubt the community would be able to keep the swimming pool open,” Mauch said.
This is an ongoing story. News Monitor will update as more information becomes available.