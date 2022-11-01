Lidgerwood shows up for Dakota Estates
The Dakota Estates board hosted a meeting for the community. From left, Jim Holmly, Keven Frank, Phyllis Lentz, Kathy Skroch, Richard Novotny. The majority of the board started their position recently, save for Phyllis Lentz who has been a member for years. 

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

The Dakota Estates Board hosted a meeting at the American Legion Hall in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, Wednesday, Oct. 26. The meeting was called to discuss the financial issues faced by Dakota Estates and ways the community could help in keeping Dakota Estates open.

This was the second meeting of its kind, with the first taking place three weeks prior on Oct. 12.