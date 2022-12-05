A snapshot of a Hallmark movie, a winter wonderland or a Christmas celebration, are just a few of the ways you could describe Wyndmere’s first ever tree lighting ceremony held Sunday, Dec. 4.
The event was hosted by the Wyndmere CDC and had contributors including Wyndmere Auto, S&B Custom Homes, Paul’s Electric, Callie Girodat, Lincoln State Bank, the Wyndmere Park Board and the Wyndmere Fire Department.
A throng of people gathered around the Wyndmere ice skating rink to watch as a Christmas tree was lit. Children were ice skating and a performance by the Wyndmere High School drumline set the stage for the magic night.
“It is just shaping up to be a great night. It was a little windy earlier and we were a little concerned about that but it is a beautiful night,” Suzanna Kuchera said.
As the lights over the rink went out, the countdown started. Excitement swelled until the lights flicked on in a motley of colors and the crowd erupted in cheers.
“We tend to go big or go home. We thought, well we can’t have these people come out and, especially if it is super super cold, flick the tree lighting and go home. What else can we have?” Kuchera said.
The CDC did go bigger. After the tree was turned on, the sky followed suit as fireworks were launched above the event exploding in an array of colors.
As things settled down, Girodat’s carolers provided music and even Santa made an appearance, handing out candy canes and taking pictures with children.
“I was asked to come to the Christmas tree lighting to make it a little more special so I was more than happy to do it. I love it. I wish I could have been here for the lighting but I was a little late. I love the caroling, the kids are great. The ice skating rink is a great addition to the community to get everyone together to enjoy it,” Kara Meslow, who played Santa, said.
While the big moment happened that night, a lot of preparation went into it. According to Kuchera, the event came from the CDC’s desire to do something big for the community.
“One of the members suggested a tree lighting. That escalated into this. We said why not the skate rink, some goodies for everyone and some hot cocoa,” Kuchera said.
A variety of cookies and hot cocoa was available for anyone who wanted an after supper snack.
The event was a success according to Kuchera, one which she hopes to have return next year.
“This is just exactly what we had envisioned and hoped for. We got a good crowd, we are looking forward to what we can add next year,” Kuchera said.
Until then the CDC will be hosting a slew of other activities. For the Holiday’s they plan to bring back Find the Flamingo for the second consecutive year where locals can try to find a flamingo hidden somewhere around town and enter the location into a drawing for a gift certificate. As well, the CDC helps run a Letters to Santa mailbox where children can write a letter to Santa, and he will write back.