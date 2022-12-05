A snapshot of a Hallmark movie, a winter wonderland or a Christmas celebration, are just a few of the ways you could describe Wyndmere’s first ever tree lighting ceremony held Sunday, Dec. 4.

The event was hosted by the Wyndmere CDC and had contributors including Wyndmere Auto, S&B Custom Homes, Paul’s Electric, Callie Girodat, Lincoln State Bank, the Wyndmere Park Board and the Wyndmere Fire Department.



