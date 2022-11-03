Serving the farmers across most of Richland County, and some outside of it, Lincoln State Bank has been a community staple since it moved to Hankinson in 1935. In the nearly 90 years since, the bank has served generations of local residents, helping them grow and pass down their farms.
The Independent Community Bankers of America named their top agricultural lenders of 2022 in the July issue of their Independent Banker Magazine. Lincoln State Bank was recognized in the list of banks with under $300 million in assets as the 11th highest rated agricultural lender in the country.
“We were surprised by it. I think we do a pretty good job of being ag lenders, but I guess we weren’t really aware. I had seen it before but I didn’t ever expect for us to be listed really,” Lincoln State Bank Senior Vice President Jeff Stein said.
In Stein’s nearly 40 years of working at Lincoln State Bank, this was the first time they had ever received this honor.
The rankings were determined by what the ICBA calls an Ag. Lender Score. This scores banks out of 100, factoring in lending concentration and loan growth over a year-long period. Lincoln State Bank scored a 91.73. This put Lincoln State Bank as the highest-scoring North Dakotan bank in its category.
Lincoln State Bank was chartered in 1903 in Glenburn, North Dakota. During the Great Depression, the bank was moved to Hankinson, where it has remained. Since then, two more offices have been opened, one in Wyndmere in 1956 and another in Lidgerwood in 2003, 100 years after the bank was originally chartered.
“Farming is a business way more than back in the day when I started. Things are different with precision agriculture, marketing, and seed variety. It's a totally different ball game than back in 1984 when I started. Back when I started we didn’t get regular financial statements,” Stein said.
There are many kinds of banking and Lincoln State Bank's award was for its agricultural lending. According to Loan Officer Brian Baldwin, agricultural lending can be just as volatile as the rest of the agricultural industry. Much of what Lincoln State Bank does relies on the quality of harvests and growing conditions in the community.
“It is a one year seasonal project. We had a drought a year ago, too wet to plant this spring back into a drought but some guys had rain some guys didn’t. You can’t pigeonhole farmers into one category because they are so diverse,” Baldwin said.
A local community bank has many benefits, according to Assistant Vice President Anthony Wahler. These include working with people who know you well, a more personal experience and less bureaucracy slowing down response times.
“All the decisions are made internally so if a case comes up we can discuss it in house and get back to the customer fairly quickly. Even though that may seem like a fairly simple thing that is a game changer for some of these customers who are used to a simple request taking days for a simple request,” Wahler said.
While taking 11th place is a large honor, being in the top 10 has a nice ring to it. Yet, for Stein it isn’t about competing for those higher spots. To him, it is about the business he does with the customers.
“If we are doing our job to meet our customers' needs we don’t need a magazine to tell us. I think we are, you would have to ask customers to figure that out, we have a pretty good history of retention of our customers. So we must do something right,” Stein said.