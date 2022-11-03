Serving the farmers across most of Richland County, and some outside of it, Lincoln State Bank has been a community staple since it moved to Hankinson in 1935. In the nearly 90 years since, the bank has served generations of local residents, helping them grow and pass down their farms.

The Independent Community Bankers of America named their top agricultural lenders of 2022 in the July issue of their Independent Banker Magazine. Lincoln State Bank was recognized in the list of banks with under $300 million in assets as the 11th highest rated agricultural lender in the country.



Tags