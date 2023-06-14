Local school board election results Levi Jones • News Monitor levij@wahpetondailynews.com LeviJ Author email Jun 14, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Infographic by Levi Jones Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save School Board elections for local schools took place Tuesday, June 13. Each school had at least one school board position open.Voters also voted to determine if their local school boards would be required to print their minutes in the local newspaper.Results for both votes on members and votes on the measure are provided in the accompanying infographic. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Education LeviJ Author email Follow LeviJ Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today