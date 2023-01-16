Sylvia Plath, Andy Warhol and Truman Capote have all been recipients of the Scholastic Art and Writing Award. Thousands of students submit their work each year. Some are chosen for national awards and some are selected at the local or regional level as artists and writers who show great skill.
This year, Wyndmere sophomore McKinnlee Haberman was one of those artists. Haberman was selected as the winner from Wyndmere Public School. Her work, “Searching Through the Fog”, was selected as an honorable mention for poetry between grades 7-10. The work was guided by her educator Stacey Strenge, a teacher in Wyndmere.
As part of being selected as a winner, Haberman and Strenge will be allowed to attend a recognition ceremony in March. Hosted by the Plains Art Museum and Red River Valley Writing Project in Fargo, artists from all over the region will be recognized for their work.
In addition, over $2,500 in prizes will be distributed to the top artists and writers thanks to a donation by John Deere.
The award has been around since 1923 and helped to bring attention and support to students with “exceptional artistic and literary talent,” according to a release by the Red River Valley Writing Project.
For the region of North Dakota, The Red River Valley Writing Project at North Dakota State University facilitates the program. Red River Valley Writing Project has worked with the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards since 2014 to provide recognition to area students Their work has helped to spread awareness about the award and the arts throughout the valley.
Much of what the Red River Valley Writing Project does is provide free writing resources, like workshops and organized writing groups. This work is federally funded for the purposes of improving writing education in schools and providing support for teachers.
In North Dakota, over 100 works are usually submitted each year, with less than half receiving awards. With Haberman’s win she joins a small group of recognized poets who have distinguished themselves as the next generation of the arts in North Dakota.