Sylvia Plath, Andy Warhol and Truman Capote have all been recipients of the Scholastic Art and Writing Award. Thousands of students submit their work each year. Some are chosen for national awards and some are selected at the local or regional level as artists and writers who show great skill.

This year, Wyndmere sophomore McKinnlee Haberman was one of those artists. Haberman was selected as the winner from Wyndmere Public School. Her work, “Searching Through the Fog”, was selected as an honorable mention for poetry between grades 7-10. The work was guided by her educator Stacey Strenge, a teacher in Wyndmere.



