Girls State and Boys State are educational experiences which gather young men and women from around the state to learn about government operations, and experience it for themselves.

“Many 17 year olds might say that learning about government could be dull and boring, but past participants would tell you that Girls State is one place that learning about the government is anything but boring. Instead of sitting through long lectures, you learn about the city, county and state governments by actually running for the offices, holding elections, writing ordinances and laws. You don’t just hear about the process-YOU are the process,” Lidgerwood Girls State advisor Bonnie Dunn said.