Girls State and Boys State are educational experiences which gather young men and women from around the state to learn about government operations, and experience it for themselves.
“Many 17 year olds might say that learning about government could be dull and boring, but past participants would tell you that Girls State is one place that learning about the government is anything but boring. Instead of sitting through long lectures, you learn about the city, county and state governments by actually running for the offices, holding elections, writing ordinances and laws. You don’t just hear about the process-YOU are the process,” Lidgerwood Girls State advisor Bonnie Dunn said.
Jana Kaczynski is set to attend the 2023 Girls State in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Kaczynski is sponsored by The Lidgerwood American Legion Bullis Post 84 and The Lidgerwood Auxiliary Unit 84.
Hankinson has announced six students that will attend either Boys State or Girls State. Logan Falk, Gavin Kratcha, Layne Lovdokken, Oaklee Medenwaldt, Elise Elliot and Adrianna Krump. These students have been sponsored by the Hankinson American Legion. This year, Boys State will be held at NDSCS in Wahpeton.
These hands-on, week-long events are put on by the American Legion Auxiliary. At these events, boys and girls will get the chance to hear from professors and politicians. They will also be able to hold a mock government where they can experience passing laws and coming up with solutions to both real and hypothetical issues.
Wyndmere will also be sending students to Girls State. The Wyndmere Legion Auxiliary Brown-Nelson Post has sponsored Keira Johnson, Brenna Metcalf, Maria Morris, Caroline Puetz and Jezarae Smykowski.