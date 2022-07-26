The United States Department of Agriculture recognizes the first week of August as National Farmer’s Market week. As part of the celebration they encourage people to go out and visit their local farmers markets.
In Hankinson, the annual farmer’s market season started up on Monday, July 18, and is set to last until late September.
“Last week was pretty slow because it was the first day. I don't think they had the sign up yet. Everybody was so hot they didn’t figure anyone was coming out. But, it has been pretty good this week,” Prairie Blossoms Greenhouse’s Janel Maier said.
The popularity of farmers markets varies across the country, depending on the environment they are located in. The Midwest has one of the highest attendance rates for farmers markets when it comes to regional measurement.
According to the USDA, on an average day 863 midwestern households will visit a farmers market. This is above the national average of 780 households per day.
Hankinson’s farmer’s market is just one of over 8,000 markets counted by the USDA in their 2019 market survey. Every week on Monday starting at three the Hankinson market opens up.
“We have had three stands set up and had a steady crowd ever since we opened at three,” local Hankinson gardener Karen Gabbert said.
Farmer’s markets are a great way for local farmers and gardeners to bring their product directly to customers. According to the USDA, 84% of producers that sold at farmers markets began producing a wider range of products and 64% saw an increase in production on their farms.
The wider range of products leads to some visitor favorites. According to Maier, her most popular items were tomatoes and green beans, both products not traditionally farmed in North Dakota.
How much producers sell relies on where and what they sell. Maier is unsure how much Prairie Blossoms Greenhouse sold last year, though she does know what the determining factors are.
“It depends on how well things grew that year, and how many different markets you made it to that year,” Maier said.
This year farmers saw a late planting season due to a wet spring. For gardeners who use greenhouses this is less of an issue as the growing environment is more controlled, meaning products can be brought to market earlier.
The main attraction for many at farmers markets is the sweet corn. According to the USDA less than 1% of all corn planted in the United States is sweet corn. Many markets have not had sweet corn ready yet, though some producers expect it to become available in the near future.
We have tons of sweet corn if people want it for freezing or whatever they should head on out it’ll start next week,” Gabbert said
It is not just fruits and vegetables available at farmers markets. The Jarabek stand was selling jams and honey, Gabbert plans on selling homemade salsa, and Maier had perennial plants for sale.
As the season progresses farmers markets are likely to grow as they get more products available. With National Farmer’s Market Week right around the corner it is the perfect time to check out a local farmer’s market. Hankinson’s farmer’s market takes place each week on Mondays. Lidgerwood’s farmers markets take place on Wednesdays.
