On Friday, July 23, Logan Falk officially left the fight with cancer behind him and celebrated being cancer free with friends, family and the community.
Falk, 14, was diagnosed with lymphatic T-cell leukemia on Dec. 21, 2017.
He celebrated being cancer free by ringing the bell at the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday, July 23.
Patients ring the bell at Roger Maris to signify they are cancer free and have completed treatment.
“It felt amazing after three and a half years of this, especially with everyone who was there,” Falk said.
Falk’s family and friends attended the bell ringing ceremony.
Following the bell ringing, the family hosted a party at Veterans Memorial Park in Hankinson Friday evening.
The event featured games, live music and free food for attendees. Live music was performed by the band Full Gallop at the park’s newly constructed amphitheater.
The event drew large crowds to celebrate with the Falk family.
“It’s amazing knowing that people care that much about me. It’s awesome,” he said.
During Falk’s battle with cancer, the community and organizations rallied around him and his family. He and his family took a trip to Hawaii sponsored by Make-A-Wish North Dakota. Logan Falk and his father, Nate Falk, also got to take a hunting trip last fall, sponsored by the Outdoor Adventure Foundation, where Logan Falk bagged his first buck.
The party was a way of thanking the community for their support through a difficult time, Julie Falk, Logan Falk’s mother, previously told the News Monitor.
“It’s been a long journey, a little roller coaster ride. The whole community helped us along, praying for us and supporting us. So we just want everyone to celebrate with us,” Julie Falk said.
Now that Falk is cancer free, he’s looking forward to getting on the field and joining the football team, something he wasn’t able to do while undergoing treatment.
“It just kind of brings tears — knowing that there’s apprehension in the future for side effects from chemo and other things from what he’s been through —it’s just a happy tear and hope for the future that he has no problems going forward,” Julie Falk previously said.
