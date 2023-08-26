Looking forward to a new year at Lidgerwood Public School

Lidgerwood Public School kindergarten teacher Lori Kuzel, back, and six of the youngest Warbirds. From left, Tucker Lyon, Harlee Kann, Rogan Stroehl, Xavier Hehr, Auggie Wieber and Emberly Haase.

 Photos by Bailee Gregor • News Monitor

Lori Kuzel, who teaches kindergarten at Lidgerwood Public School in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, smiled with some of the youngest Warbirds on Wednesday, Aug. 23, opening day of the 2023-2024 school year.

Excitement was high, and News Monitor captured some of it.

First grader Jacob Anderson enjoys coloring.
First grader Maren Saunders is hard at work on her drawing.
From left, Kolby Oster, second grade teacher Tammy Oster, Greta Podliska, Parker Lyon, Haven Stenson and Trudy Fryer.
Sixth grade teacher Marissa Motschenbacher and student Kolten Chram.


