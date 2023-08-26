Looking forward to a new year at Lidgerwood Public School By News Monitor Staff Aug 26, 2023 Aug 26, 2023 Updated Aug 26, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lidgerwood Public School kindergarten teacher Lori Kuzel, back, and six of the youngest Warbirds. From left, Tucker Lyon, Harlee Kann, Rogan Stroehl, Xavier Hehr, Auggie Wieber and Emberly Haase. Photos by Bailee Gregor • News Monitor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lori Kuzel, who teaches kindergarten at Lidgerwood Public School in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, smiled with some of the youngest Warbirds on Wednesday, Aug. 23, opening day of the 2023-2024 school year.Excitement was high, and News Monitor captured some of it. Buy Now First grader Jacob Anderson enjoys coloring. “This is my ninth year teaching,” said Marissa Motschenbacher, who teaches sixth grade.“I’m just excited to be back,” said Kolten Chram, one of Motschenbacher’s students.Like Lidgerwood’s students, faculty and families, we look forward to another year of learning and fun. Buy Now First grader Maren Saunders is hard at work on her drawing. Buy Now From left, Kolby Oster, second grade teacher Tammy Oster, Greta Podliska, Parker Lyon, Haven Stenson and Trudy Fryer. Buy Now Sixth grade teacher Marissa Motschenbacher and student Kolten Chram. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education School Systems