As Richland County moves forward into 2023, residents have plenty of things to look forward to. Annual events will make their return and long-awaited projects will be underway. Check out what local mayors are excited about this 2023.
Fairmount
In Fairmount, two major projects will be undertaken. The first is a sewer renovation project, though this work will be largely underground. The far more noticeable project will be work done on Front Street. This project will repave the main Fairmount thoroughfare and provide repairs to portions of it which have broken.
“The biggest thing is the street project on Front Street, getting it repaired will be a big help for Fairmount,” Mayor John Nelk said.
The project has no set start date, however Nelk expects it to begin in the middle of the summer and last around four weeks.
Wyndmere
After 2022, a year in which Wyndmere Mayor Nathan Brandt described as aggressive, the town of Wyndmere will have a slower year to assess where they are at.
“As far as infrastructure, we are pulling back and getting it paid for. It is going to be a relatively quiet year,” Brandt said.
Wyndmere recently acquired property for a housing expansion on the south side of town. On Main Street, two old buildings were torn down. Brandt, with the help of the county commission, hopes to turn the now empty lot into space for apartments and businesses.
“A lot of what we are looking forward to in 2023 is getting new residents and keeping our school full,” Brandt said.
Hankinson
2022 saw major renovations to Sixth Street in Hankinson conducted by the North Dakota Department of Transportation. After the completion of that project, the town is looking to have a year for planning and looking ahead.
“I want to be a more proactive council and mayor rather than reactive. I want to sit down and get maybe a three- or five-year plan going forward, get some projects in mind,” Hankinson Mayor Adam Ward said.
In town, one project is already planned so far for 2023 – a small industrial development in the southeast corner of town, near the Dollar General, is expected to take place.
Officials from Lidgerwood did not return calls for comment by press time.