Luick pronoun bill passes Senate
Larry Luick at the Wyndmere Fallfest parade during the 2022 campaign. Luick was reelected to his position where he has served since 2011.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

North Dakota Senate Bill 2231 passed in the Senate 34-12, Friday, Feb. 10. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, affects the use of preferred pronouns.

The bill would prohibit government entities, notably schools, from implementing policies that regard expressed gender — defined as “a gender identity, whether expressed through behavior, clothing, mannerisms, preferred pronoun, or physical characteristics, which does not conform to the student's sex,” according to the bill.



