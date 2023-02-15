Luick pronoun bill passes Senate

North Dakota Senate Bill 2231 passed in the Senate 34-12, Friday, Feb. 10. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, affects the use of preferred pronouns.
The bill would prohibit government entities, notably schools, from implementing policies that regard expressed gender — defined as “a gender identity, whether expressed through behavior, clothing, mannerisms, preferred pronoun, or physical characteristics, which does not conform to the student's sex,” according to the bill.
The final line of this definition exempts policies that deal with cisgendered students expressing gender identity (e.g., school dress codes.) from being barred.
The bill would also prevent schools from taking actions against teachers who refuse to use a student’s preferred pronouns in the classroom.
“What this bill did was to say that the government entity cannot require you to have to do it unless a lot of other stuff falls into place. It doesn’t really fall on one side or the other that you must always call someone by what they want to be called or that you must never call somebody by what they want to be called. The government entity can’t require you as an employee to do it,” Sen. Diane Larson, R-District 30, said.
Prior to its passing, amendments to the bill were made. Most notably within the amendments was the change from a violation of the law being considered a discriminatory practice to being able to be asserted as a claim or defense in judicial proceedings and receiving compensation for it.
“This was put in for civil action that could be taken because there was no teeth in this bill before that,” Judiciary Committee member, Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-District 19, said while the amendment was presented to the senate.
The second major change made was the addition of a paragraph to the end of the bill which would allow teachers to use a student’s preferred pronouns if they receive permission from the student’s parents and the school administration.
The addition of this paragraph was included in order to ensure that there would be no prohibition on the use of pronouns in classrooms. However opponents of the bill argue this limits a teacher’s free speech.
“The last statement says ‘I get my first amendment rights but I have to ask two people’s permission before I can utilize those rights. That is a bridge too far for me,” Sen. Kristin Roers, R-District 27, who voted against the bill, said during testimony.
The rest of the amendments to the bill were related to the removal of definitions already found within the North Dakota Century Code.
In the past 10 years or five legislative sessions, there have been three total bills which even contain the word gender, none of which were about gender identity. SB 2231 is one of four bills regarding gender and gender identity proposed this session, marking an uptick in the number of bills surrounding this topic.