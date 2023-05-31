It is a general rule of thumb that planting for most crops should be finished around Memorial Day. With Memorial Day already passed, this year’s planting has been well underway. A recent release by the USDA, Tuesday, May 30, went over how much has been planted and how much is left to plant.

In the Red River Valley, one of the biggest crops around is corn. As one of the top corn-producing areas in the country, the crop is vital for the local economy. In 2022, Richland County was one of the top producers of corn in the state at around 150 bushels per acre.



Tags