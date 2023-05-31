Last year's harvest came after a year of worry for many farmers. A late melt and lots of water left on the ground kept farmers from planting. This meant that harvesting was pushed up until the last minute for many. It also restricted some farmers to planting crops with a shorter growing period. An earlier planting season this year has given farmers a bit more freedom to plant what they want.
It is a general rule of thumb that planting for most crops should be finished around Memorial Day. With Memorial Day already passed, this year’s planting has been well underway. A recent release by the USDA, Tuesday, May 30, went over how much has been planted and how much is left to plant.
In the Red River Valley, one of the biggest crops around is corn. As one of the top corn-producing areas in the country, the crop is vital for the local economy. In 2022, Richland County was one of the top producers of corn in the state at around 150 bushels per acre.
Last year was also slowed due to late planting and oversaturated ground. According to the USDA report, last year at this time only 51% of corn that was intended to be planted in North Dakota had been planted. This year, that number went up to 72% — a 21 percentage point increase, or 41.2% increase overall. This means farmers don’t have as much to worry about when it comes to a shorter growing season this year.
This massive jump did not push corn planting ahead of where it should be, rather it restored it to the average. From 2018-22, an average of 73% of corn had been planted by Memorial Day in North Dakota.
The corn that has been planted is only just starting to emerge. The USDA reports that around 19% of the corn in North Dakota has emerged. This is a steep drop from the 4-year average of 27%.
Local soybean planting has followed a similar pattern. In total, 53% of soybeans have been planted, up from last year’s 21% but down from the 4-year average of 55%.
The USDA also tracks spring wheat, which is currently at 79% planted, 41% emerged and barley which is at 78% planted, 30% emerged.
Sugarbeets have been almost entirely planted according to the report. About 99% of sugarbeets that are intended to be planted are already in the ground. This surpasses not only the 55% of last year but the 4-year average of 90%.
One item of note is that North Dakota is behind all of the other top 18 producing states for both of these crops. However, this is not unusual due to North Dakota’s limited growing season when compared to states with warmer climates.