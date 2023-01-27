Make a wish, get a purse

Make-a-Wish helps make children’s wishes come true. The nonprofit works to help children fulfill their wishes, whether it's a trip, meeting a celebrity or getting a cool new toy. In order to help make these wishes come true volunteers raise funds from local communities.
Saturday, Feb. 4, marks the first Make-a-Wish fundraising event to be held in Hankinson, North Dakota at the Hankinson Community Center.
“We are very excited to bring this fundraiser to the Hankinson Community Center on Feb. 4. We have had a few wish kiddos from the Hankinson area so we thought this would be a great event to bring to the town,” event organizer Amy Cookman said.
According to event organizer Diana Hermes, the average wish costs around $7,500. In order to help raise money to make those wishes come true, volunteers will be hosting Designer Purse Bingo.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. for all ages to enjoy food and drinks from the Community Center Bar. Bingo will begin at 1 p.m. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be served alongside a taco/nacho bar.
Bingo winners will be able to take home a purse. Available purses include Coach, Kate Spade and Michael Kors.
Volunteers are currently looking for gift cards which can be given with purses for the event. For those who would like to donate, reach out to Diana Hermes at 701-640-9925.
Designer Purse Bingo won’t be the only fundraising event in the area. Soon after, on March 4, another fundraiser will be held in Mooreton, North Dakota. This fundraiser will be a puzzle competition where the first teams to finish their puzzles will win a prize.