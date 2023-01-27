Make a wish, get a purse

The Hankinson Make-a-Wish purse bingo fundraiser will take place Saturday, Feb. 4.

 MetroCreative

Make-a-Wish helps make children’s wishes come true. The nonprofit works to help children fulfill their wishes, whether it's a trip, meeting a celebrity or getting a cool new toy. In order to help make these wishes come true volunteers raise funds from local communities.

Saturday, Feb. 4, marks the first Make-a-Wish fundraising event to be held in Hankinson, North Dakota at the Hankinson Community Center.



