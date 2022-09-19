Items lined the walls of the gym for silent bids, a gun board sat in the corner and at the front were items up for auction. Local community fundraisers help to raise money for causes people believe in. On Saturday, Sept. 17, people gathered at the Wyndmere Community Center to do just that.
Over 100 people joined Make-a-Wish wish granter Denise Vosberg for the fundraiser. The money raised at the event went towards Make-a-Wish North Dakota, an organization that seeks to provide children with chronic illness a chance to make their wishes come true.
“Some kids want a playground, some kids want a video room, some kids want to go to Disneyland or see ‘Spongebob.’ It does all of those things. That’s where the dollars go from an event like this,” Vosberg said.
In order to raise money for Make-a-Wish, lots of items were up for auction. Guests could buy raffle tickets for bins of toys, bid on items in a silent auction or make bids on some larger items in the live auction that was hosted.
Items were donated from a variety of sources. Local artists, business and community members gifted items and money to help put on the event.
“People that made crafts donated crafts that they made, businesses donated wonderful items, family members donated items they made. It just all came together,” Vosberg said.
A pork loin meal, donated by the Sons of the Legion and County Line Foods, was served with a free-will offering.
Vosberg did not put on the event alone. Her family helped to run the event by cooking, running raffles and making items to donate, among other things.
“Family and friends and community is what makes this event happen,” Vosberg said.
Attendance was smaller than the previous fundraiser Vosberg put on, but according to her, those that did come were ready to give.
“We don’t have the crowd that I was hoping for. The people that are here spent money, they supported the cause. It is a community come-together thing and I appreciate everything that everyone did – the local people and the businesses whose donations were very generous,” Vosberg said.
Vosberg has been working with Make-a-Wish North Dakota for 10 years. In her time she has helped grant between 5-7 wishes. The funds from this event will help grow the number of children served through the program.
“It just makes being a volunteer so worth it when you can tell a child that their wish has been granted. And it is not just the child that is going through it, it is the whole family. When there is a trip the whole family goes. It puts some happiness into the life of a family,” Vosberg said.
