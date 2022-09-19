Items lined the walls of the gym for silent bids, a gun board sat in the corner and at the front were items up for auction. Local community fundraisers help to raise money for causes people believe in. On Saturday, Sept. 17, people gathered at the Wyndmere Community Center to do just that.

Over 100 people joined Make-a-Wish wish granter Denise Vosberg for the fundraiser. The money raised at the event went towards Make-a-Wish North Dakota, an organization that seeks to provide children with chronic illness a chance to make their wishes come true.



