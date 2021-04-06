Mantador VFW Post 9317 looking for donations

The Mantador VFW Post No. 9317 Community Center is seeking to raise $35,000-$40,000 to update the flooring in the community center.
“It’s time for an update, as you can see it’s in tough shape. And the trouble is, we’ve had four estimates between $35,000-$40,000, because we have to lift this tile off and then hopefully the subfloor is intact and if not we have to replace that,” said Susan Mauch, VFW/Community Center Committee Member.
The flooring totals 6,350 square feet and the tile is approximately 28 years old.
A GoFundMe was created Tuesday, March 30, and as of April 1 has raised $4,175 from 14 donors.
“Our board is appealing to your sense of community and fellowship. We feel the events of this last year, our small-town way of life has been embraced by our residents and neighbors more so now than ever,” a letter asking for donations said.
The VFW/Community Center contains the local bar, but the large space is also used for a myriad of community events. Over the years, the VFW/Community Center has hosted weddings, church events, blood drives and more, Mauch said.
“We’ve had just about any event you can think of,” she said.
The community center was last remodeled and enlarged 28 years ago. Over the past five years, the community center has seen a number of improvements.
In 2016, the VFW/Community Center raised funds to improve the roofing and install a new patio on the east side of the building. A new bar cooler was purchased in 2017 after the old one failed. In 2018, the building’s plumbing was updated, and in 2019, new outlets were installed. In 2020 forty used banquet chairs were donated.
“Bommersbach Electric put in new outlets so that the breakers were not flipping during our wildlife and smoker banquets and church gatherings. This made the ladies that work in the kitchen very happy,” the letter said.
The letter asks community members to imagine what the community would be like without the VFW/Community Center.
“When you look back on the last 28 years, there have been a lot of events that have happened in our community center. We have had just about every kind of event that a person could want in our community center. Our hall has been a total success and the reason it has been is because of all our loyal supporters like you,” the letter said.
Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mantador-post-9317-community-center?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet. Checks can also be sent to Mantador VFW/Community Center, PO Box 31, Mantador, ND 58058. A gift of grain is an option for farmers and landowners.
