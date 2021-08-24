Marboe Township reunion planned in Lidgerwood

A great teacher can have an impact on a student’s life far beyond the classroom, and Mary Lipp, formerly Mary Skroch, is one of those teachers.
Lipp taught at Country School No. 1 in Marboe Township, just southwest of Lidgerwood on the North and South Dakota borders, from 1955-1956.
It was Lipp’s first year as a teacher and she went on to teach 35 years, primarily first grade in Fargo, North Dakota.
“I taught a lot of kids how to read, and I really loved that most of all, because it was so rewarding to see. They came back in those days not knowing how to read and when they left at the end of the year they could read books. And that was really fun to see,” Lipp said.
Country School No. 1 has since closed and the building has been lost to time. Still the memories from that classroom live on in the students and teachers of the school.
Everyone has a chance to relive those memories at a township reunion beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Lidgerwood Museum.
Lipp will be the guest of honor at the reunion.
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. at the museum. The group will take a trip to Marboe Township in the afternoon to view the sites of the Wood Lake Country School and Country School No. 1.
“It’s going to be a lot of talking and a lot of visiting,” said Carol Anderson, a student of Lipp’s at Country School No. 1 and co-reunion organizer.
Although the reunion was originally planned for the Country School No. 1 1955-1956 class, it has since expanded to be a township reunion.
“Some of the original class said, ‘I wasn’t old enough to go to that school or I wasn’t even born yet. Can we come too?’ And then the Bergen church that is now in Lidgerwood, but was right across the road from the school. There were families that attended that church, but they probably went to a different country school. So it spread into that group. And then pretty soon it became a Marboe Township (reunion),” Anderson said.
Anderson and Lipp lost contact over the years, but through mutual friends were able to reconnect. Lipp proposed the idea of a school reunion and Anderson and other former students ran with it. Both Anderson and Lipp said they were surprised by the number of people who wanted to attend.
More details can be found at the Marboe country schools and Bergen Church Reunion Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Marboe-Country-Schools-and-Bergen-Church-Reunion-105963345030511/. Members can also share photos from their time living in Marboe township or attending school there.
Photos and biographies can be sent to Pat Tosse Grove’s email: ptgrove@gmail.com. Photos and biographies must be sent in by Aug. 31. They will be used to create a booklet which will be distributed on flash drives at the event. Hard copies will be available for a $5-$10 contribution. Those who want a hard copy need to contact David Viland at his email: david.viland@outlook.com.
Lipp is looking forward to seeing the group of students that kicked off her long career in education, many of which she hasn’t seen since 1956.
“(I’m looking forward) to seeing my students and what became of them, what careers they went into and what they’ve done with their lives,” Lipp said.
Teaching in a country school was much different than Lipp’s experience teaching first grade in Fargo, but it’s a memory she looks back on fondly.
Although hard to imagine now, Lipp taught 17 students from first to seventh grade at Country School No. 1.
“It was from real tiny to boys that were as big as I was, if not bigger. What really helped me though, was that I had been a student myself at a country school named Wood Lake,” Lipp said.
An average day at the school was teaching one age group of students and getting them started on an assignment, before hopping to the next age group and so on. It was a balancing act, but one Lipp was familiar with.
Lipp’s first grade teacher at Wood Lake Country School was Anderson’s mother Fern Freeman.
Lipp hasn’t visited the area for nearly 20 years. She currently lives in Sun City West, Arizona.
“My motto was; to teach is to touch a life forever,” Lipp said.
