May-June climate report in review

Dan Riddle, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, speaks with an easy fluency when informing the community about the past and future of cllimate changes in the area.
“For May 2020, the far Southern Red River Valley was quite dry,” Riddle said. “The whole valley including Wahpeton, Breckenridge and areas east and west, particularly east, into the lakes country was well below average.”
“For precipitations we’re generally talking about 0.5 or 1 inch across the local area. This is about 25 percent higher than normal, that being about 2 inches below average for rain fall for the month of May,” Riddle said.
According to the National Weather Service, May’s average temperature was a departure from normal temperature, precipitation and snowfall. The May average temperature was colder than normal at all sites, but coldest at Devils Lake.
“It was two degrees below normal for the month of May,” Riddle said. “Again we don’t collect day to day but May was a bit cooler, below average and it was well below average precipitation.”
The National Weather Service estimates that most of eastern North Dakota and the northwest quarter of Minnesota received 0.50 to 2 inches of precipitation a little more precipitation fell from Cando to Lakota.
“Flooding was in March into early April, so once you got to mid-April the river was down and well below the bank, so there were no flooding issues along the rivers that go along the Red,” Riddle said.
When asked about June predictions, Riddle expects it to be a bit warmer than average with precipitation running about normal.
The National Weather Service reports that the first few days of May 2020 were relatively mild and dry.
and dry. Saturday, May 2 was also fairly windy, which led to a Red Flag Warning for burning.
“Right now we are looking for most areas to get close to normal, but a tad below the normal side,” Riddle said.
For the spring there was a quick snow melt so farmers were able to start seeding in Wahpeton and Breckenridge earlier than expected according to Riddle.
“Due to the cool weather some of the planting was a bit delayed because the ground remained a bit cool a bit longer than usual, but we didn’t have a heavy amount of precipitation so once the flooding got out of here most farmers were able to get into the fields,” Riddle said.
The National Weather Service prediction outlooks for June in eastern North Dakota is forecasting higher probabilities for above average temperatures and for precipitation equal chances for above, normal, or below normal precipitation.
