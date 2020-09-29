An incumbent North Dakota state senator is once again facing off against a former Richland County, North Dakota commissioner.
Republican Jason Heitkamp is challenging Democratic Sen. Jim Dotzenrod for the state senate seat in District 26. Heitkamp ran against Dotzenrod in 2016 and lost by 164 votes. District 26 includes western Richland County.
Heitkamp said he’s running this year to get young people involved in politics.
“I’m 55, I’m probably too old for what I’m talking about,” he said. “We have to find a way to get young people involved … You look at the water board, you look at the county commissioners, they’re too old.”
Heitkamp, who’s currently a truck driver for Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, has held several government positions. In addition to being a city councilman in Bottineau and Prairie Rose, North Dakota, he was a Richland County commissioner from 2010-2014.
Dotzenrod said he wants to ensure the government is fulfilling its obligations to North Dakotans such as funding K-12 education, higher education and Health and Human Services. The agencies account for 80 percent of the state's spending, he said.
“I think you have to start by going back to make sure the basic obligations of the state government are done, and not just done adequately,” Dotzenrod said. “But done well enough to say we did a good job …”
Dotzenrod served in the state senate from 1978-1994. In 1994, he left the senate in order to spend more time at home with his family and attend to his business interests, Dotzenrod said. In 2008, he ran again and won the District 26 state senate seat which he’s held since.
Both Dotzenrod and Heitkamp want to improve rural infrastructure.
Heitkamp cited his previous experience as a committee member for the Richland County job development authority where he helped get a natural gas pipeline built with $400,000 that was laying dormant in a bank account collecting no interest.
“We need to have people on board that have worked on projects like that before, that can actually get something done in that area,” he said.
Dotzenrod wants to make funding the Prairie Dog Bill a higher priority. The Prairie Dog Bill, which passed in 2019, created a fund that collects money from oil tax revenues and redistributes them to rural communities.
A total of $30 million has been currently allocated to the Prairie Dog Bill’s fund, falling short of its June 2021 goal of $230 million, Dotzenrod said.
“When the Prairie Dog Bill was passed one of the first buckets to fill was the Prarie Dog Bill … Over the course of the last legislative session that moved to be one of the last buckets to be filled. I really didn’t like that. We should have kept the Prairie Dog fund up toward the front so when extra dollars came in that would be the first bucket,” Dotzenrod said.
Both candidates are looking to reduce taxes, but have different approaches.
Heitkamp said he wants to introduce legislation to ensure officials are not getting better benefits than taxpayers. He said citizen legislatures and citizen county commissioners should not get health insurance.
“When you have people in the government who have pension plans and the taxpayers either have a 401k or they don’t even have a retirement [plan], I don’t think that’s right,” Heitkamp said. “I don’t think people who work for the taxpayers should have a better retirement plan or better health insurance plan than the taxpayers themselves.”
Higher taxes to compensate for revenue shortfalls caused by COVID-19 are one of Dotzenrod’s primary concerns in the upcoming legislative session.
“There’s a lot of pressure to push property taxes up and I am concerned about that,” he said. “I think we have to find ways to fund the operations of the government and do it in a way that doesn’t create a necessarily disproportionate burden on the people who own property.”
One solution to keep taxes low, Dotzenrod said, is to look at government spending cuts between 5 percent and 10 percent. Governor Bergum has already asked government agencies to submit budgets with cuts in them.
Election day is Tuesday, November 3. Voting polls close at 7 p.m. in Richland County. Voters can find their nearest polling place here. Absentee ballot information can be found at https://vip.sos.nd.gov/absentee/.
