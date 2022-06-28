Meet the mayors

I love our community. I don’t do it for any other reason. As a young kid a lot of stuff leaves. A lot of stuff is gone. I want to build our town back. Return to our community. We are a little diamond in the rough. I want to make Wyndmere a nicer and nicer place to live.
What have you done that you are proud of and do you have any upcoming plans?
We have done the east side of town. Right now we are concentrating on water and sewage. Be a little town doing big things. We are also working on a housing development and our school is one of the best performing in the state.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters from this election?
Thank you for voting me back in. I’m glad I have your support in getting things done.
Dale Krause
Fast Facts
Mayor of Lidgerwood
Was just elected for a second term.
First elected in 2018.
What made you decide to run again this year?
We have had some projects that didn’t get done. When the pandemic came around, a lot of things got delayed. I am trying to keep the city sustainable and viable. By being in office we can get that done.
What have you done that you are proud of and do you have any upcoming plans?
We are looking to finish up projects and find new projects. Right now we are working on the delayed sidewalk project. It was supposed to be done years ago. We started doing walkways along entrances, too.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters from this election?
Thank you to the people who supported me. The job has some tough shoes to fill. I appreciate the help and the response I have received from the community.
Editor’s note: A photo of Krause was not submitted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.