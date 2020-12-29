Meet your elected official: County Commissioner Perry Miller

County Commissioner Perry Miller was elected to the commission on the Nov. 3 general election. Miller moved to Wahpeton 10 years ago. Before moving to Wahpeton, he lived on the farm he grew up on just south of Wahpeton.
Tell me about your family.
“Denise is a native of Goodrich, North Dakota ... And I met her in Bismarck and we were married in ‘89. Our oldest son Cortland is named after his great grandpa Cortland Miller and he lives in St. Paul with his wife and she is a doctor of pharmacy in a children’s hospital and Cortland works for the Theodore Roosevelt foundation. He’s on the team working to get the library built, the Teddy Roosevelt library built in Medora. Our second son, Carson, who’s 27, is a licensed securities rep and is working with Bell Bank in Fargo ... And then our youngest daughter, Abby, is 23 and she recently moved back from Indiana and she’s working in Fargo at a radio station.”
What do you do for work?
“I’m in the property management business. We have apartments and commercial properties and storage units. Denise and I manage those together, pretty much all aspects of them. Over the years we have been involved in several hotel properties. We still have two that we’re involved in and I’m involved in a restaurant. I also am filling in part-time at the alumni foundation at the state college of science, helping out with donor development.”
Why did you return to the commission?
“I had served on the commission before, ran for the state Senate twice and came up a little bit short. I served a term on the city council. I really enjoy being involved and I really enjoyed being a county commissioner. You get to represent the entire county, the people in the rural areas, the people in the towns. The size of the commission is five, which I think is a nice size board. It’s got good geographic representation … It really goes back to two things: I really enjoy being a commissioner and I just like being involved. I enjoy trying to help people and trying to make our area a better place to live and work.”
