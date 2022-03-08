Twin Town Villa is one of several assisted living facilities in the area to offer memory care to aging adults. Twin Town Villa’s Memory Care Community was added on to the assisted living community in 2013 and offers 20 apartments, executive director Mary Wolfgram said.
The memory care unit accepts patients with memory deficiencies and also offers care suites, where patients have access to up to a two-person assist due to the added staffing in the unit.
“Each individual in memory care is different, so there’s a lot of one-on-one activities that they do to keep them engaged and busy,” Wolfgram said. “We do anything from exercises to playing darts. We have stations set up for babies and laundry … just something to keep their hands busy. All of these people lived productive lives back in the day, and they somewhat remember doing some of that.”
Memories hold a connection to the past and a link to the future, Wolfgram said, and it helps bring joy to residents struggling with memory deficiencies to identify with activities.
The unit has several lounge rooms with baby dolls for residents who miss taking care of children. There are two animatronic cats, complete with fuzzy fur and soft meowing for residents who miss having a pet or want the comfort of an animal. A laundry station is set up for residents who want to organize mismatched socks or “iron” clothes with a cordless iron. Some residents will even sweep the floors or vacuum to keep themselves engaged and occupied.
There are three home-cooked meals a day, snacks, an outdoor fenced courtyard for spending time with nature and accessible features in every apartment.
“We live in their world. We don’t adjust them to live in our world,” Wolfgram said.
Wolfgram sees the residents enjoy activities they aren’t familiar with, too.
“You sometimes see on their face if it’s something they remember, you can see that, but we have not met a resident who is not willing to try something new either. I think that engagement and that curiosity still exists, and they want to at least try something new,” she said.
Currently, there are four units available in the memory care unit. Residents come in because they are no longer safe living alone.
When someone is beginning to experience memory deficiencies, the more mundane aspects of life can begin to pose risks. An individual may forget how far a grocery store is and wander out into the cold without a coat. They may forget to lock their vehicle with valuables inside. They may leave a burner on after they’ve finished making a meal. They may get lost on the drive to a relative’s home.
“Depending on where they are with the disease, they lose cognitive reasoning skills,” Wolfgram said.
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, visitors are able to come and go with more ease. Residents always enjoy having members of their family visit.
Family involvement is also important for the staff because they like to get to know each of the residents and learn about their pasts, Wolfgram said. Even small details can help tailor the care in a unique way. For instance, if a resident enjoyed bartending, they can help the staff prepare drinks for the other residents in the memory care unit. Wolfgram said the activities department is keen on bringing in aspects of a resident’s former life.
“Individualized care, especially with memory care, is so important. … It’s to provide safety, a homelike environment, support for both them and their families because even if it’s assisted living and someone comes in, we are all on the same team. We enjoy a lot of family involvement and we encourage family involvement,” Wolfgram said.
Another integral part of good memory care is consistency, she said. Many of the residents have made up their own routines, whether that’s getting out of bed at 2 p.m. for scrambled eggs and bacon or whether that’s solving puzzles during the latest hours of the evening because they worked a night shift their whole life.
For anyone that may be considering a loved one for memory care, it’s important to visit and tour the potential facility to ensure it will be a good fit. There is a whole lot of love both ways, Wolfgram said. The staff cares deeply about each resident and the residents, in turn, forge lasting connections and close relationships with the staff.
“We get it back tenfold. These guys love us just as much as we love them, if not more,” she said. “Because our memory care is small and intimate, they may not know our names, but they know our touches, our voices, and they know it’s someone they can trust.”
