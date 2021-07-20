Last weekend was packed full of mud, metal and mayhem at Vinnie’s Mud Bog held near Lidgerwood.
Vinnie’s Mud Bog was held from Friday, July 16-Sunday, July 18. The event drew massive crowds from North Dakota and neighboring states.
The event boasted a number of events including mud running, mud races, live music and more.
The event kicked off at 10 a.m. Friday with the mud pits opening at noon for attendees to start getting down and dirty.
Friday’s event was the timed mud truck tire pull which was followed up by live music performed by the band Silverado.
Saturday featured a mud volleyball tournament where competitors toughed trenches of mud to come out on top. The day concluded with live music performed by Kissing Company.
Sunday wrapped up the event with mud drag racing. The event, described as a crowd favorite, saw racers battling through the mud to set the best times and edge out their opponents.
This year was Vinnie’s Mud Bog’s ninth year in operation and the first year back after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
