Mikesh headlines Bagg Farm’s Fourth of July

LaRae and David Gripentrog hold up ‘Let’s Have a Party,’ the vintage Albert Mikesh album they won during a Fourth of July giveaway.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • News Monitor

“Let’s Have a Party!” announced a sign for musician Albert Mikesh. Diners at the Bagg Bonanza Farm were more than happy to oblige.

Mikesh played from 1-3 as part of the farm’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July. The Bagg Bonanza Farm, located just outside Mooreton, North Dakota, has been hosting Independence Day celebrations since 1991.

Mikesh headlines Bagg Farm’s Fourth of July

Music has been a tradition of Bagg Bonanza Farm celebrations, from the Fourth of July to weddings. Music has also been a part of Albert Mikesh’s life since September 1951.


Tags