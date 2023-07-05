Mikesh headlines Bagg Farm’s Fourth of July

“Let’s Have a Party!” announced a sign for musician Albert Mikesh. Diners at the Bagg Bonanza Farm were more than happy to oblige.
Mikesh played from 1-3 as part of the farm’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July. The Bagg Bonanza Farm, located just outside Mooreton, North Dakota, has been hosting Independence Day celebrations since 1991.
“Albert was here for our first one,” said Virginia Goerger, a longtime farm volunteer and leader from Wyndmere, North Dakota. “That year, we had our party on the lawn by the big house. Our pies were served from my mobile home.”
Music has been a tradition of Bagg Bonanza Farm celebrations, from the Fourth of July to Labor Day, and, of course, weddings. Music has also been a part of Albert Mikesh’s life since September 1951.
“We were youth growing up together in the Lidgerwood area,” Goerger recalled. “I was a teenager learning to dance as he was learning to play. He’d play the songs as we teens kept dancing.”
This year’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July lasted from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It included a meal, the traditional pie and ice cream social, the country store and tours of the historic Bagg Bonanza Farm. From now through Labor Day, the farm is open Friday-Sunday from 12-5 p.m., with a special 10 a.m. opening on Labor Day itself.
Festivities held Tuesday commemorated the first Fourth of July since Norma Nosek’s death. Nosek, who died last December in Wahpeton, was a longtime volunteer and leader at the Bagg Bonanza Farm. Despite the loss, the Old Fashioned Fourth of July continued on with much success.
The Bagg Farm was established by Frederick “F.A.” Bagg, Daily News previously reported. At its peak, it employed more than 100 farmworkers, as well as about 20 support workers. Bonanza farms, pioneered in the Red River Valley, were larger than typical farms and as a result, could manage on a significant scale.
“The farm continued to operate until 1948. Bagg died in 1950. The site gradually fell into disrepair until the late 1980s, when numerous regional families donated money and work to help restore the buildings,” Daily News reported.
Since then, the Bagg Farm has remained a local landmark. Labor Day was the finale of the farm’s traditional summer season, but it is still possible to arrange a visit. The farm is located on North Dakota Highway 13. To learn more, call 701-274-8989.
Local history is appreciated at memorable locations and through cherished memories.
“My sister got married on Dec. 1, 1973, just so she could have the reception at the Pavilion when Albert was playing,” Kristi Nordick said.
Nordick and sister Denise Kuse were among the winners of a unique giveaway. They and David Gripentrog each won their choice of one of Albert Mikesh’s vintage vinyl albums.
“I thought, who gets married in December?” Nordick said, laughing at the memory. “It was so that she could hear Albert playing. Everybody just loves him.”