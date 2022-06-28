Many cities across North Dakota elected their new mayors Tuesday, June 14. Some cities had tight elections between two competitors. Some cities had only one candidate who was elected uncontested. In Hankinson, North Dakota, nobody ran for mayor.
As election day rolled around, voters approached the polls ready to write in their selections for mayor.
By the next day, one man had received over half of the total 80 votes cast at the ballot box, according to the unofficial results. It was current Mayor Loren Hovel. This was the second election in a row that Hovel received the most votes without even running.
In 2018, Hovel accepted the position of mayor. This year, he declined it.
The News Monitor reached out by phone multiple times to Hovel for comment on his decision. The calls went unanswered.
Hovel’s decision to decline the position of mayor will leave Hankinson without an elected mayor.
“Everybody is curious. Loren is a good guy and a great mayor. He was a really go with the flow guy. I know it will all work out,” City hall representative Kristi Kelley said.
The state has a series of procedures that cities must follow in order to fill any elected position that is not filled by elections.
According to Hankinson City Hall, they will have a reorganization meeting with the Hankinson City Council Tuesday June 28. This meeting will be open to the public as it is considered a mandatory council meeting within two weeks of the election. The day before, the results of the election will be made official as elected council members will take their seats on the council. At this time a vacancy in the position of mayor will be declared.
It will then be up to the council to select a council member to be appointed as mayor of Hankinson.
Once the city council has selected a new mayor, the now open council seat will follow a similar process as a Hankinson resident will be appointed to fill the empty seat by the council.
It is unclear at this time who will be selected by the council to serve as mayor and who will be selected to join the council. Updates will be provided on the News Monitor website when the meeting occurs.
