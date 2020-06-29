Mobile Food Pantry coming to area July 10

The Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Wahpeton on Friday, July 10. The mobile food pantry will be at the Wahpeton High School parking lot at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 10.

Anyone in need of food assistance from any community is welcome to attend. Due to the current pandemic we are facing, clients will be asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. 

We will ask a few questions on site and then you will drive through the distribution line. We welcome those who cannot attend to designate someone to pick up for them. Volunteers will be asked to sanitize, wear gloves and masks, and follow social distancing guidelines.

