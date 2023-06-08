Emil Hanson, 84, and Ginny Hanson, 90, have traveled across the country to attend all sorts of music festivals. On Thursday, June 8, the 40-year couple drove more than five hors from Onalaska, Wisconsin, to enjoy the Hankinson Music Fest.

“A lot of the best events are in small towns. We have never been to this one before. It is very good, very similar to all of them," Emil Hanson said.



