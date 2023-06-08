Emil Hanson, 84, and Ginny Hanson, 90, have traveled across the country to attend all sorts of music festivals. On Thursday, June 8, the 40-year couple drove more than five hors from Onalaska, Wisconsin, to enjoy the Hankinson Music Fest.
“A lot of the best events are in small towns. We have never been to this one before. It is very good, very similar to all of them," Emil Hanson said.
People travel from across the country to enjoy the Hankinson Music Fest. A map in the entryway gave visitors a chance to show where they came from. Before the event officially began, during the kick-off party, pins had already been placed in Florida, Arizona and more.
“The people that come, they go to different music fests. They see people they know and say hi, running into their friends,” Music Fest volunteer Barb Trom said.
It was because of people like the Hansons — people who travel to enjoy small town atmospheres and music — that Hankinson decided to start their own festival nearly a decade ago.
When the celebration first began it was known as Polka Fest. After a while, the name was changed to Music Fest and bands played polka, waltzes and old-country music.
Now, the two-day festival draws in nearly 300 people each day to listen to a variety of bands. The parking lot outside the Hankinson Community Center fills up with campers as polka-lovers make their way into town.
“It brings people to Hankinson for one thing. So financially for us it is important. It is an opportunity for some of our nonprofits to make a little money,” volunteer Mary Bommersbach said.
Throughout the festival, local groups and businesses sponsor meals. This year, the Washington D.C. Trip group, the Catholic Order of Foresters, The EDJ and Brothers BBQ all volunteered to spend time serving food to the festival goers.
The Thursday night kick-off party was put on the Sons of the American Legion. The kick-off party is a recent addition to the festival. Over time, folks realized that people were arriving a day or more before things really started. Not wanting guests to be in town, just waiting for the music to start, they decided to put on the kick-off party, a smaller scale event to get people in that dancing mood.
“We decided everyone is in town anyway, lets have a little pre-party. That is what tonight (June 8) is. The main music starts tomorrow (June 9) afternoon and then on Saturday,” American Legion member Glenn Hangaard said.
After the kick-off celebration concludes, the Hankinson Commercial Club takes over. The commercial club is a group of around 60 local businesses that work together to put on events and encourage economic growth in Hankinson.
The next two days will be filled with music as a nationwide community makes itself at home in Hankinson for the weekend.