National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week observed

Emergencies requiring law enforcement, fire or emergency medical services can occur at any time. When that happens, public safety telecommunicators are the ones providing a continuous link between those in need and the emergency services providers responding and assisting.
The strength of “the thin gold line,” recognized by leaders including Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N-D., is intimately understood by Jill Breuer, Tracy Hansen, Logan Gjerdevig and the Richland County Communications/911 staff.
“We’re the first one that gets to hear the mother cry because her child’s not breathing,” Breuer said. “We’re hearing the wife who woke up because her husband’s not breathing. The house is on fire, there’s been a car accident — we’re hearing the screaming and trying to get them to calm down so that we can assist them in what they’re doing.”
Dispatchers ask a lot of questions, but they are necessary, Hansen said.
“We ask that callers not get frustrated with us. We are helping them. I know that 10 seconds can feel like five minutes and it is hard on their part,” she said.
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week will be observed from April 9-15. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the week becoming recognized nationally.
“When an emergency occurs, the prompt response of law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics is critical to the protection of life and preservation of property,” Burgum stated. “The safety of our law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics depends in part upon the quality and accuracy of information obtained from people who contact the public service answering points in North Dakota.”
Located in the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton, the Communications/911 department for Richland County, North Dakota, is currently thriving. Communications/911 has 10 dispatchers and leaders, one shy of its capacity.
“We’ve got a good crew, a young crew except for a few of us,” Breuer said, laughing. “There’s a balance. Our newest started on March 1. Logan’s our next. He’ll be here a year in September.”
In addition to the dispatchers who have been around for less than a year or only up to a few years, there are tried and true employees like Hansen, a nearly 20-year veteran, and Breuer, the manager. Breuer, who now has Hansen as her assistant, will celebrate 27 years in the field this November.
“We’ve got to celebrate the staff,” Breuer said.
Gjerdevig is a member of a law enforcement family led by his father, Deputy Steve Gjerdevig.
“I wanted to work for the county,” Logan Gjerdevig said. “My whole family has worked here. My mom worked for the health department and then my brother used to be a jailer.”
Gjerdevig said he likes his work environment and the people he works with.
“If you don’t enjoy working with your partner, it’s not going to make a situation better. It’s just going to cause conflict, and I don’t think we have that,” he said.
One way Breuer helps get telecommunicators recognized is by keeping in contact with leaders. This strong partnership continues to pay off. Commissioners Tim Campbell and Perry Miller both made sure to observe the department’s operations. The pair are among Richland County Communications/911’s strongest advocates, Breuer said, but they are far from alone in that regard. A citizens academy on dispatching is pending, and in the meantime, there are ways to inspiring bonding.
“When we hire a new dispatcher, they are required to go on ride alongs to get to know the county if they’re not from the county,” Breuer said. “We do send them on a scavenger hunt so that they get to know the county. We have a few of them that still need to do that because of the weather. We haven’t been able to send them anywhere.”
County board meetings have included awards being given to dispatchers, first responders, law enforcement and even citizens who have acted in emergency situations. They have done everything from given lifesaving CPR to helping deliver newborn babies.
Overall, there is a brotherhood between Richland County Communications/911 and local law enforcement. Dispatchers are also increasing the amount of time and communication shared with other first responders like firefighters and EMS workers. Communication is one of several day-to-day priorities for dispatchers.
“I have moved up and not I’m the assistant manager for the department. I help oversee all the employees and I oversee the training of all the employees. I pay the bills and do the quality assurance for the whole department and then I work out here, too. I stay busy,” Hansen said.
Funding from Richland County allows public safety telecommunicators to attend or host training, engage with new technology and practices and meet with their peers.
“It’s good interaction to either bring the training in or to send them out. Sometimes it’s a reward to send them out,” Breuer said.
Everbridge, which provides emergency notifications and weather warning alerts, is crucial to Richland County Communications/911’s operations. Residents who still need to sign up for Everbridge can do so by visiting co.richland.nd.us.
Public safety telecommunicators, North Dakota’s proclamation states, provide 24-hour-a-day service year-round and are the first contact many people have with emergency services.
“We’re a cornerstone,” Breuer said about her department. “We’re the first of the first responders. We basically sit and wait for people to have an emergency.”
Those emergencies require compassion, understanding and professionalism, all qualities recognized by the state of North Dakota.
“(We commend) the many dedicated public safety telecommunicators whose ongoing contributions help to keep our state and residents safe,” Burgum stated.
Telecommunications, especially when an emergency happens, requires quickly responding to continuous information. Some professionals, like Breuer, prefer having very little stimulation when they’re not on the job.
“When I go home from here, I don’t want anything on,” she said, laughing. “I want the world to turn off for a little bit, because here, there’s something coming at you all the time.”
Communications/911 is a field that allows for advancement into other first responding or law enforcement avenues, or establishment as a longtime employee. It all depends on the person.
“I like to learn new things. Sometimes it’s hard to switch the programs, because you’re so used to them. But I do enjoy the job and helping people,” Hansen said.
While it can be nerve-racking, being the first person responding to an emergency situation, it is also rewarding.
“Once you get used to it, it’s really awesome,” Gjerdevig said. “I really enjoy it.”