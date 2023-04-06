National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week observed

While it can be nerve-racking, being the first person responding to an emergency situation, it is also rewarding. 'Once you get used to it, it’s really awesome,' Richland County Communications/911 Dispatcher Logan Gjerdevig said. 'I really enjoy it.'

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Emergencies requiring law enforcement, fire or emergency medical services can occur at any time. When that happens, public safety telecommunicators are the ones providing a continuous link between those in need and the emergency services providers responding and assisting.

The strength of “the thin gold line,” recognized by leaders including Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N-D., is intimately understood by Jill Breuer, Tracy Hansen, Logan Gjerdevig and the Richland County Communications/911 staff.



