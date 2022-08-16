The North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League hosted a fundraiser and corn feed Monday, Aug. 15 at radio host Joel Heitkamp's home on Lake Elsie, North Dakota. Democrats from both the North Dakota District 25 and statewide elections gathered to speak.
Guests included North Dakota State Senate candidate Jim Dotzenrod and incumbent North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, both Dem-NPL-District 25. While Dotzenrod previously served as a state senator for the now-redistricted North Dakota District 26, Mitskog has always served District 25 in the North Dakota House of Representatives.
Guests in national and statewide races included U.S. Senate candidate Katrina Christiansen, Dem-NPL-N.D., who faces incumbent Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and an independent candidate, former state Rep. Rick Becker, R-District 7. Also appearing were North Dakota Secretary of State candidate Jeffrey Powell and North Dakota Public Service Commission candidate Trygve Hammer, both Dem-NPL-N.D.
Former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Dem-NPL-N.D., spoke at the event about her time in the Senate. For this, she received a standing ovation.
“This is a wonderful evening amongst friends at this lovely setting on Lake Elsie. It's just really great to hear from Heidi and her inspirational words and encouragement. It is a great night,” Mitskog said.
Speakers were impressed with the event's attendance. While an exact total was not available as of Tuesday, Aug. 16, tables were filled with supporters throughout Monday night.
“We have had a nice turnout here tonight," Dotzenrod said. "People were very supportive and this was just a good chance to get everyone excited about the election."
North Dakota District 25 Democratic Nonpartisan League Chair Nancy Richels and volunteer Julie Prochnow attributed the night’s turnout to the candidates the Dem-NPL has running in the midterm elections.
“We are excited because of the redistricting, it changed our boundaries a little bit and so we are really lucky to have Jim Dotzenrod as a candidate. He was in District 26 before, but he is experienced, he is dedicated and he is a hard worker,” Richels said.
A common sentiment expressed by speakers was a frustration with current Republican leadership. Christiansen described it as complacent.
“They are so comfortable. They have become so confident that they can spite the vets because they don’t like what Democrats are doing,” Christiansen said.
Christiansen also commented on what she believes is an opportunity for the Dem-NPL caused by Becker’s decision to run as an independent candidate. At the North Dakota Republican Convention in April, Becker failed to be nominated as a U.S. Senate candidate.
Mitskog and Dotzenrod, meanwhile both spoke on energy issues as they relate to Richland County, North Dakota. Topics included the proposed Wahpeton Expansion Project natural gas pipeline and renewable energy sources produced locally, including renewable diesel made from soybeans.
Speakers also touched on industry growth in North Dakota, treatment of veterans and the value of democracy in the United States.
“It is not guaranteed in the future. Democracy has to be something you are willing to take a risk for. I don’t know, it seems to me we do have a lot of folks that just sort of believe we are on autopilot. Don’t rock the boat and everything will be fine. I believe that there are forces at work that believe we shouldn’t have a democracy, and think there should be an authoritarian control of our government,” Dotzenrod said.
The midterm election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
