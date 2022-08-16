Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League hosted a fundraiser and corn feed Monday, Aug. 15 at radio host Joel Heitkamp's home on Lake Elsie, North Dakota. Democrats from both the North Dakota District 25 and statewide elections gathered to speak.

Guests included North Dakota State Senate candidate Jim Dotzenrod and incumbent North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, both Dem-NPL-District 25. While Dotzenrod previously served as a state senator for the now-redistricted North Dakota District 26, Mitskog has always served District 25 in the North Dakota House of Representatives.



Tags

Load comments