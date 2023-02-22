ND House passes opioid settlement bill

The bill comes after Gov. Doug Burgum passed an executive order with the same goal. The state is currently involved in agreements with 13 opioid distributors and manufacturers. North Dakota may receive up to $65 million in the next four to 18 years as a result of these agreements.
The North Dakota House of Representatives passed House Bill 1447, voting 92-1 Wednesday, Feb. 22. HB 1447 would allow for the allocation of funds received by the settlement made in July 2021, which requires Johnson and Johnson, Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson to pay $26 billion over the course of 18 years. North Dakota will receive approximately $45.5 million from this settlement.
This settlement came after a lawsuit involving 47 states, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories. The settlement also requires Johnson and Johnson and the three distributors to abide by court orders which make changes in how prescription opioids are made and sold. These court orders will last for 10 years from when they were signed. Payments from the settlements began April 2022.
HB 1447, sponsored by Rep. Robin Weisz, R-District 14, would create an opioid settlement fund and a committee under the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services.
From this fund, the committee would be able to allocate 70% of the funds received by North Dakota towards treatment for those dealing with opioid addiction. An additional 20% would be provided towards education programs and prevention. According to Weisz, this could take the shape of things like advertising or classes in school. The final 10% will be put towards other opioid efforts, including training of law enforcement.
Up to $2 million would be transferred from the Attorney General's refund fund to the opioid settlement fund. An additional $8 million would be appropriated out of the state treasury. The bill would also allocate all funds received by the state, starting from March 1, 2021, to the opioid settlement fund. This allocation would continue until June 30, 2025.
North Dakota's Health and Human Services would consult with the state attorney general in regards to how the funds are spent.