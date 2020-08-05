• Construction on ND 11 from Forman to Lidgerwood begins Aug. 5
Construction work is scheduled to begin on North Dakota Highway 11 from Forman to Lidgerwood on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The project will consist of applying chip seal to the roadway.
• Construction on ND 32 begins Aug. 4 south of Forman
Construction work is scheduled to begin on North Dakota Highway 32 south of Forman from the Junction of North Dakota Highway 11 to the South Dakota border on Tuesday, August 4. The project will consist of applying chip seal to the roadway.
• Construction on ND 18 from Wyndmere to South Dakota border to begin August 3
Construction work on North Dakota Highway 18 from Wyndmere to the South Dakota border is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 3. The construction projects will consist of a milling and hot mix asphalt overlay from Wyndmere to Lidgerwood and chip seal from ND Hwy 11 to the South Dakota border on ND Hwy 18.
During all three projects:
• Speeds will be reduced.
• Flaggers will be in place in areas where workers are present.
• Traffic may be delayed up to 15 minutes in areas.
• Fresh oil and loose chips will be in work zone.
The hot mix asphalt overlay and chip seal projects are expected to be complete mid-August.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.
