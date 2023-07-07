ND spring flooding declared major disaster

North Dakota faced a historic winter in 2022-2023, the state’s U.S. congressional delegation said. Some areas experienced more than double the typical amount of snowfall. In recent years like 2019, the flooding season has prompted leaders to seek lasting responses.
North Dakota’s spring flooding in 2023 is estimated to have caused more than $5 million in damage to roads and other public infrastructure throughout the state. Spring can be an intense season in locations like Richland County, as this image from 2019 indicates.
President Joe Biden has approved North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s request that spring flooding between April 10-May 6, 2023, was worthy of being named a presidential-level major disaster.
The spring flooding, according to Burgum’s office, is estimated to have caused more than $5 million in damage to North Dakota roads and other public infrastructure. Burgum, R-N.D., announced the presidential approval on Wednesday, July 5.
“After a record-breaking winter, spring flooding put further stress on the budgets, personnel and operations of local entities, and this major disaster declaration will provide those impacted with much-needed relief,” Burgum said. “We appreciate President Biden and FEMA granting our request for public assistance and are grateful for all of the local, state and federal agencies that contributed to the spring flood fight, as well as our congressional delegation for supporting the disaster declaration request.”
Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht said the presidential approval is great news for the North Dakota county.
“It will help us with recovery from 2023’s spring flooding in our townships, including county road and bridge damages. It was a long, snow-packed winter. While the spring melting was ideal, nice and slow overall, we still had places where culverts and roads were washed out in Richland County. We also had some infrastructure damage in one of our cities,” Lambrecht said.
The disaster declaration covers 21 North Dakota counties: Barnes, Burke, Dickey, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Hettinger, LaMoure, McHenry, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Nelson, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Towner, Walsh and Wells.
Burgum wrote to Biden through FEMA on June 2, according to the governor’s office. The 21 counties covered by the declaration reported about $4.1 million in flood-related damage. Total damage estimates exceeded $5 million, but several counties didn’t meet the per-capita damage threshold to be included in the disaster request.
“In the request, Burgum noted that seasonal snowfall records were broken in 58 locations in North Dakota, with Dickinson breaking its all-time record and Bismarck and Grand Forks experiencing their second snowiest winters on record,” the governor’s office stated. “The statewide snowfall average fell just 0.4 inches short of the all-time record, producing flooding that caused significant damage to roads, culverts and other infrastructure in North Dakota counties – many of which were still recovering from the spring 2022 winter storm and flooding that cost nearly $97 million in damage and was the fifth-largest disaster since 1997.”
North Dakota’s delegation in the U.S. Congress, Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D., issued a joint statement Thursday, July 6.
“North Dakota faced a historic winter this past year, with some areas experiencing more than double the typical amount of snowfall,” said the delegation. “This disaster declaration is an important step in supporting the state’s recovery as our communities work to repair the damage to roadways and other infrastructure, while also helping to mitigate the impacts of future disasters.”
A presidential declaration unlocks FEMA public assistance to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure damaged by flooding, according to Burgum’s office. In addition, President Biden also granted Burgum’s request that the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program be implemented on a statewide basis to help communities pay for flood mitigation projects that increase resiliency and reduce costs in the long run.
“My thanks to the Richland County townships and highway department, who worked to turn in their damages reports to us as we worked with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services and Gov. Burgum to get this major flood disaster declaration approved,” Lambrecht said.