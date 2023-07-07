ND spring flooding declared major disaster

North Dakota faced a historic winter in 2022-2023, the state’s U.S. congressional delegation said. Some areas experienced more than double the typical amount of snowfall. In recent years like 2019, the flooding season has prompted leaders to seek lasting responses.

 News Monitor file photo

President Joe Biden has approved North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s request that spring flooding between April 10-May 6, 2023, was worthy of being named a presidential-level major disaster.

The spring flooding, according to Burgum’s office, is estimated to have caused more than $5 million in damage to North Dakota roads and other public infrastructure. Burgum, R-N.D., announced the presidential approval on Wednesday, July 5.

North Dakota’s spring flooding in 2023 is estimated to have caused more than $5 million in damage to roads and other public infrastructure throughout the state. Spring can be an intense season in locations like Richland County, as this image from 2019 indicates.