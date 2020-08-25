North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardeners are recognized for their service.

Several Master Gardeners were honored during the North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener program awards ceremony, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Master Gardener is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, works with youth and encourages conservation of natural resources.

Once participants complete 40 hours of classes, they are known as Master Gardener interns. They must volunteer 48 hours of time during a two-year period on horticultural projects in cooperation with NDSU Extension to become certified Master Gardeners.

Those honored at the awards program were:

Adult Education Award - Beth Hill, Bismarck, N.D.

Best Group Project Award - Fargo Seed Project and Sunny Branick, Fargo, N.D.

Communications Award - Diane Gronfur, Bismarck

Elder Care Project - Greta Whelan, Crystal, N.D.

Extension Master Gardener of the Year - Kathryn Torkelson, Lansford, N.D.

Extension Support Award - Lynnette Vachal, Mountrail County Extension, Ross, N.D.

Feeding the Hungry - Myla Alsaker, Fargo; Linda Withey and Barbara Keyes, West Fargo, N.D.

Innovation Award - Angie Waletzko, Lisbon, N.D.

Public Garden Award - Jeremy Lewis and Jessica Uran, New Town, N.D.

Ron Smith Community Service Award - Joan Bishoff, Fargo

Working With Underserved Populations - Harold Rosenheim, Fargo

Youth Education - Caitlin Stegmiller and the Flasher Xeriscape Project, Flasher, N.D.

100 Hour Service Club members - These Master Gardeners met volunteerism and continuing education goals for 2019 (volunteer hours in parentheses): Myla Alsaker, Fargo (129); Sandy Bieber, Bismarck (111.5, intern); Cecelia Collins, Jamestown, N.D. (105); Mary Heyerman, Bismarck (175.5); Kathleen Johnson, Horace, N.D. (133); Marlene Maxon, Grand Forks, N.D. (110); Caitlin Stegmiller, Flasher (102); Nola Storm, Fargo (181.5); Kathryn Torkelson, Lansford (104.5); Jessica Uran, New Town (147); Ray Utter, Bismarck (100); Lynnette Vachal, Ross (103); and Joan Zettel, Breckenridge, Minn. (100.5)

200 Hour Service Club members - These Master Gardeners met volunteerism and continuing education goals for 2019 (volunteer hours in parentheses): Joan Bishoff, Fargo (259); Anita Hofsommer, Fargo (274); Barbara Keyes, West Fargo (533.75); Caryl Lester, East Grand Forks, Minn. (610); Laurie Podoll, Jamestown (239.75); Penny Seifert, Wahpeton, N.D. (207.5); Anne Smith, Grand Forks (358.5); Nancy Stegman-Allen, Moorhead, Minn. (217.25, intern); Karen Weber, Wahpeton (247); and Jack Wood, Fargo (389).

