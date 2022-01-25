Needing new nurses

Sitting behind a cluttered desk, St.Gerard’s Administrator Jill Foertsch spends her days trying to keep the nursing home running.
Across the country there has been a shortage of nursing staff. Hospitals and clinics have been without workers to keep up with the demands of COVID-19. This shortage has hit North Dakota nursing homes hard. Over half of all homes in North Dakota have closed their doors to new admissions.
St. Gerard’s has suffered from the worker shortage. In October 2020 they employed 75 people. In January 2022 they are down to only 56. The majority of the losses came from Certified Nursing Assistants, or CNAs. Two years ago St.Gerard’s had 26 CNAs now they are down to 13, only four of which are full-time.
In order to reinforce their staff, St. Gerard’s, like many healthcare facilities, is using contract CNAs. A staffing agency will gather eligible CNAs and loan them to healthcare facilities at a higher rate.
“They don’t always have employees to provide for us, they are expensive and with such high demand their prices keep going up,” Foertsch said.
The cost for a CNA at St.Gerard’s used to be $36 an hour, now with contracting they are paying around $65 an hour. A lot of this money does not go to the CNA, instead it goes to the contract agency.
“We have had some wonderful contract agency staff and we have had some horrible,” Foertsch said.
A contract worker will often be hired for a short period of time. The shorter employment period can disconnect the worker from their work. This can cause them to cut corners and perform poorly.
“That can tumble down to the care that my residents get, the quality isn’t there that is expected and deserved,” Foertsch said, “We have agency staff that don’t show up.”
The uncertain work of agency staff has put extra pressure on the nurses and CNAs who work full time for St.Gerard’s.
“You end up picking up extra shifts, you have a lot of contract staff coming in so you are always orienting new staff all the time there is nothing wrong with doing that,” St.Gerard’s CNA Jody Cutter said, “You just get them under your wing, they get the hang of everything and then they are gone so you just start the cycle over again.”
It has been up to the permanent staff at places like St.Gerard in order to keep things going.
“It really is a team effort, everyone chipping in and doing their part. A small town it really helps that everybody pitches in,” Carol Held, a business office worker at St. Gerard’s, said.
The North Dakota Department of Health has found a way to combat the shortage. A new program is being started which offers up to 100 new workers a $2000 sign on bonus for working six months at the same location.
Training to become a CNA is often short, with only an eight hour program being required for the certification.
While there are no talks of closing St.Gerard’s Foestch fears that if things keep going as they are they may not have another option.
“I don’t want to give the impression that we are talking about closing our doors, but when you pay 65 dollars an hour for a CNA I’d be foolish to think that that’s gonna be an open coffer for eternity,” Foertsch said, “If something doesn’t improve, if I can’t get the staff, who knows?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.