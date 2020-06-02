A year ago Jeremy and Jill Post lost their hardware store due to a fire caused by an errant cigarette. After over a year Post Hardware reopened its doors in a new location on May 6, 2020, in downtown Hankinson.
When asked how Jeremy Post felt about the last store burning down he said, “kind of shock, kind of lost everything, then we had to plan for the future and rebuild.”
The new store has a lot more square footage than the last, hovering around 10,000 square feet. The rebuilding process began last December and was completed at the beginning of May.
Jill Post said when the original store burned down, “It was pretty devastating, we put everything into that store and then to lose it, it was just so silly. It was shocking.”
During the rebuild, she took on many jobs.
“I worked at my mom’s restaurant and I worked at my brother’s bar,” she said. “And I did a lot of painting for people and volunteered with the science fair in town.”
The new rebuild is impressive in it’s size and selection, everything from paint to agricultural equipment. The Posts worked hard to rebuild their store.
“We’re up and running, opened on May 6th,” Jeremy said. “It’s been busy since it’s been opened.”
“Awesome,” is how Jill described the new store.
Post’s Hardware Hank is located on 613 Main Avenue South and is open weekly from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for Sundays when it is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
