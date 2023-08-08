New Esports club opens at Hankinson Public School

People have played video games competitively since they existed. Competitions are now becoming more widespread and are entering the collegiate scene.
A new club at Hankinson Public School is going to be home to its own Esports team. Any 7-12 grader that’s 13 or older in Hankinson is welcome to join and has the opportunity, even if they don’t have much experience, to compete.
“They do need to be willing to put in the effort to build their skills and work for a team,” founder and Hankinson Public School Technology Coordinator Scott Jezusko said.
What is Esports? The name is an umbrella term for highly competitive video gaming. Last year, the Hankinson club joined Fenworks league, an Esports after school program out of Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Through the Fenworks league, the Hankinson Esports club will be competing in games such as Fortnite, Rocket League, Valorant, League of Legends and even chess.
“It reminds me of track and field where students choose which events to participate in,” said Jezusko.
Last summer, Jezusko met Kaleb Dshaak of Fenworks, and the idea of starting the club was planted in Jezusko’s mind. As an off-handed comment, he mentioned it to one of his students, and shortly after, another student approached him with a similar idea.
Eventually they would get together and push for the club’s birth. Anyone with a gaming console or computer and access to the internet is able to participate.
Jezusko secured a grant from the Hankinson Education Foundation to buy enough parts to build five gaming computers. The school even provided an empty room for the club to set up in and call home.
Jezusko lives on a farm outside of Hankinson with his wife and two kids. He began working at Hankinson Public School as a math teacher in 2017 and has been the tech coordinator for the past few years.
He grew up in the Super Mario days when it was popular on Super Nintendo. He has fond memories of carrying a giant tube tv around his neighborhood so he and his friends could play together.
To this day, Jezusko stays connected with his friends and gets together via Discord for game nights.
These days, colleges are offering scholarships to students who compete in esports. Participating in the school club will help students’ applications stand out.
According to Jezusko, the North Dakota State College of Science has their own esports club and the University of North Dakota has spent $1.2 million on an esports facility. North Dakota State University is in the process of upgrading its lab.
On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., the Hankinson Esports Club will be serving pulled pork and ice cream floats at the farmer’s market at City Park in Hankinson. The event will be open to donations, and any contributions will help the club compete in the upcoming season.
“We hope to see you there,” Jezusko said. “We’ll be serving a meal for free will donations and you can stick around to play some yard games. If you have any questions or are interested in esports, we'd love to talk about it,” he added.
“A huge thank you to the Hankinson Commercial Club for inviting groups like us to serve meals at their farmers’ market,” Jezusko said.