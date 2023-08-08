People have played video games competitively since they existed. Competitions are now becoming more widespread and are entering the collegiate scene.

A new club at Hankinson Public School is going to be home to its own Esports team. Any 7-12 grader that’s 13 or older in Hankinson is welcome to join and has the opportunity, even if they don’t have much experience, to compete.

New Esports club opens at Hankinson Public School
Buy Now

Hankinson Public School Technology Coordinator Scott Jezusko
New Esports club opens at Hankinson Public School
Buy Now

Hankinson Public School, Esports club headquarters.


Tags