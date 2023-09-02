Hankinson News
100 YEARS AGO — Sept. 20, 1923
Raymond, young son of Mr. and Mrs. Julian Weis of Breckenridge, Minnesota, was very seriously injured last Friday when a dynamite cap with which he had been playing exploded. It resulted in the loss of two fingers and the thumb of one hand and severe lacerations on the other. The dynamite cap, which Raymond did not recognize, had been found on the school grounds. The boy is now getting along as well as can be hoped for, with the hope that his second hand can be saved.
75 YEARS AGO — Sept. 16, 1948
Charles Hein, St., 92, builder and pioneer of this community, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, at his home. He had been bedridden for the past six months due to a broken hip after a fall at home. Hein appeared to be doing well up until the week of his death, when his condition rapidly deteriorated. Born in Germany on March 15, 1856, Hein emigrated to America with his parents in 1868. They arrived in Richland County in his late adolescence. Hein and his wife, Friedricka, raised eight children.
50 YEARS AGO — Sept. 20, 1973
Sister M. Saluatris O.S.F. is celebrating 40 years of teaching music, 31 of those years spent in Hankinson. She looks forward to another year of offering organ, piano, violin, voice, accordion and guitar lessons at St. Francis Academy, as well as private music lessons at the Wyndmere Public School, Sargent Central and Great Bend. More of the students taking their weekly lessons at St. Francis Academy are driving between 30-100 miles to do so, something which impresses Sister Saluatris.
News Monitor
25 YEARS AGO — Sept. 16, 1998
Staff from the Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge received a report of some dead ducks last week south of Geneseo. Upon inspection, approximately 17 dead birds were found. This included many ducks and one gull. Over the Labor Day weekend, the staff picked up about 250 more ducks, plus a few shorebirds and grebes. Some of the deceased were sent to the National Wildlife Health Center. Avian botulism is suspected, but must be confirmed before a cause of death is released.
20 YEARS AGO — Sept. 16, 2003
North Dakota Gov. John Hoeven’s tour last week of Richland County included a visit to Hankinson. While there, he stopped by Hankinson Public School, fielding questions from students. It was a precursor to a packed question and answer session at Hankinson’s city council room. Natural gas and ethanol issues were frequently discussed during the event, with Hoeven saying that a pivotal challenge is getting utility companies to invest in gas lines.
15 YEARS AGO — Sept. 16, 2008
When Fairmount students arrived for their opening day of school, they found that each student in grades 10-12 had his or her personal laptop. Thrilled to keep up with technology, students and staff are settling into their new routines. All of their books were downloaded before school opened for 2008-2009. Teachers can send emails with assignments that students wouldn’t otherwise receive if they were sick or otherwise absent from school. The laptops cost $1,600 each.
Lidgerwood Monitor
85 YEARS AGO — Sept. 15, 1938
After a vacation of three months, the Lidgerwood Lions Club will swing into action again at 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Last Monday, the club’s board of directors met at the First National Bank. The wider club is expected to discuss matters including what the club will do in 1938-39 and how it will fit into community life as a whole. “With cooperation, we can forge ahead,” Club President Dr. W.A. Kern said. The club meeting will take place at the Eckes Hotel.
65 YEARS AGO — Sept. 18, 1958
Charles “Butch” Kugler has sold his City Meat Market to Vlady Hajny. Earlier this month, it was expected that Sylvester Stenzel would take over the market’s operations beginning Sept. 15. Stenzel reportedly had a lease-with-option agreement. During the negotiations phase, Hajny emerged as a new buyer. He officially takes ownership on Oct. 1. Hajny is a Lidgewood native with experience including City Meat Market, Ercink Meat Market and others in Barney and Wyndmere.
50 YEARS AGO — Sept. 20, 1973
The Lidgerwood Rural Fire District was established at a Sept. 18 meeting of the Richland County Board of Commissioners. The district has a stated purpose of owning and operating and ambulance to serve Lidgerwood and five adjacent townships. Starting Oct. 1, anyone needing an ambulance should call 538-HELP (4357). An 8 p.m. meeting will be held on Oct. 11 at Lidgerwood City Hall. It will include organizing the fire district and electing a board of directors.