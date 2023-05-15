News Monitor wins Sweepstakes Award at NDNA Better Newspaper Contest

The News Monitor, which serves Richland County and its surrounding communities, won 42 awards in the NDNA Better Newspaper Contest. Winners were announced Friday, May 12, in Devil’s Lake, North Dakota. Awards recognized work completed in 2022.
Including more than 40 awards in the largest circulation group division of the contest, 44 newspapers, News Monitor was awarded the Sweepstakes Award with a score of 3,325 points. This includes 15 first place wins, 18 second place wins, eight third place wins and one honorable mention.
“I am proud to lead the Daily News and News Monitor team. In a year of many changes, to win 51 awards and second place General Excellence is a great compliment for the hard work and dedication of the Daily News team,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “News Monitor reporter, Levi Jones, and the rest of the staff winning the sweepstakes award and third place General Excellence among the small weeklies is a great honor.”
Jones’ work throughout 2022 can be attributed to six of those individual first place wins among many other second, third and honorable mentions.
“I’m so happy to see Levi’s hard work through the past year pay off in the most exciting way,” Managing Editor Colton Rasanen said. “Earning this many awards truly demonstrates the amount of dedication that our team has to continuing a fantastic, impactful weekly newspaper.”
In addition to the Sweepstakes Award, News Monitor took home third place general excellence, which examines every intricate detail of the publication as a whole.
Daily News, in addition to second place general excellence, took home 53 awards throughout news, photography and advertising.
“I am proud of our award winning team. It is incredible to see the Daily News and News Monitor staff consistently pushing the bar. If you see the staff around please congratulate them,” General Manager Diana Hermes said. “This is a great honor.”
News Monitor news and photo awards include:
• Jones took first place in reporting, spot news, sports reporting, feature photo, picture story and outdoor recreation photo categories.
• Rasanen, Frank Stanko, Robert Wanek Jr. and Jones took first place in the feature series category.
• News Monitor staff took first place in the overall design excellence category.
• Rasanen won first place for the headline category.
• Carrie McDermott took first for the opinion page category.
• Jones took second place in reporting series, business news reporting, sports page, agricultural coverage, personal column — serious, informational graphics and pictorial photo categories.
• Candace Engstrom took second place for section/feature front design.
• Jones, Stanko and Audra Anderson took second place for the special news section category.
• Jones won third place for personal column — humorous and spot news photo categories.
• McDermott took third for front page design.
• Stanko won third place for the news photo category.
• Jones received an honorable mention for a portrait photo.
News Monitor advertising awards include:
• Hermes took first place in the ad series category.
• Ashleigh Jorschumb won first place in the vehicle ad and food ad categories.
• McDermott, Engstrom and staff took first place for the special ad section and signature page categories.
• Hermes won second place in the home/gardening ad, small space ad, financial ad, use of color and promotion of newspaper categories.
•Jorschumb took second in the agricultural ad, health care ad, ad series and entertainment/liquor ad categories.
• Hermes took third place for the single ad and promotion of community categories.
• Sammy Babcock took third in the use of color category.