News Monitor wins Sweepstakes Award at NDNA Better Newspaper Contest
Buy Now

News Monitor reporter Levi Jones, Publisher Tara Klostreich and General Manager Diana Hermes are proud of their achievements in 2022. 

 Colton Rasanen • News Monitor

The News Monitor, which serves Richland County and its surrounding communities, won 42 awards in the NDNA Better Newspaper Contest. Winners were announced Friday, May 12, in Devil’s Lake, North Dakota. Awards recognized work completed in 2022.

Including more than 40 awards in the largest circulation group division of the contest, 44 newspapers, News Monitor was awarded the Sweepstakes Award with a score of 3,325 points. This includes 15 first place wins, 18 second place wins, eight third place wins and one honorable mention.



Tags